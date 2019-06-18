Log in
Membership
Opportunities
Twitter
Facebook
Navigate
Label
Features
Editorial
Comment
News
Music
Illustration
Featured
June 18, 2019
0
LEAs 2019
Recent
June 18, 2019
0
LEAs 2019
June 7, 2019
0
Loughborough International Athletics
June 4, 2019
0
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part Two
LCR
LCR Live ↗
LCR on Demand ↗
LCR Schedule
Lens
Facebook Page ↗
LSUTV
Coffee House Sessions
Newsflash
NaSTA 2018 Submissions
Totty TV
Featured
May 24, 2019
0
Media Awards Opening Video 2019
Recent
May 24, 2019
0
Media Awards Opening Video 2019
May 3, 2019
0
Local Elections LIVE
April 28, 2019
0
LSUTV Win Big at NaSTA 2019
Match Report
Tim Tries
Sport
Featured
March 28, 2019
0
LIVE BLOG: IMS Football Cup Final
Recent
March 28, 2019
0
LIVE BLOG: IMS Football Cup Final
December 7, 2018
0
Fight Night 2018 | Match Report
October 21, 2018
0
Futsul: Loughborough v Nottingham Trent | Match Report
About LSU Media
Media Membership ↗
LSU Media Committee Positions
You are at:
Home
»
LSU Media
»
Label Magazine
»
LEAs 2019
LEAs 2019
0
By
Amie Woodyatt
on
June 18, 2019
Label Magazine
,
Label News
,
LSU
,
LSU News
,
News
Share.
Twitter
Facebook
Google+
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Tumblr
Email
Previous Article
Loughborough International Athletics
About Author
Amie Woodyatt
Label Editor for 2018-19; Senate Member of the Year 2018-19; a dog person.
Related Posts
June 7, 2019
0
Loughborough International Athletics
June 4, 2019
0
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part Two
June 3, 2019
0
Album Review: Assume Form
Leave A Reply
Cancel Reply
Copyright © 2019 Loughborough Students' Union Media
View Disclaimer
Equipment Booking
Documentation
Branding
Admin Login