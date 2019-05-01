Label and LSUTV bring you updates from this years’ Local Elections, live from the Charnwood count. The elections will decide who runs local authorities across the country, including here in Loughborough, and could be an important test of public opinion for Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn and the other party leaders.

Summary

Elections are taking place in 248 councils on Thursday, with 8,425 seats up for grabs and about 25,000 people standing

Nationally, current control of councils up for grabs are: CON 163, LAB 74, LD 4

All seats in Charnwood Borough Council are up for grabs, with 52 seats available

The 2015-2019 Charnwood Council makeup is: CON 41, LAB 9, IND 2

Charnwood count starts at 9:30am on Friday, results expected to come in between 1 and 3pm

Live Updates