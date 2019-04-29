LSUTV Win Big at NaSTA 2019

Last night, LSUTV brought back two NaSTA wins alongside six places in top-5 shortlists at this years’ National Student Television Association Awards.

The big winners for LSUTV of the night went to Match Report’s Live Fight Night coverage, which won the coveted Best Live Broadcast award, and to Dangerously Cheesy, which won Best Animation.

Alongside this, LSUTV were commended highly, with shortlist spots in 6 other categories:

Joshua Gray for Best On-Screen Talent;

for Best On-Screen Talent; Stuff in Luff for Best Comedy;

for Best Comedy; CLASS for Best Light Entertainment;

for Best Light Entertainment; Jack Smith for Best Dramatic Performance;

for Best Dramatic Performance; The Sing Off for Best Title Sequence; and

for Best Title Sequence; and The Soapbox for Best Documentary and Factual

This equates to LSUTV’s best haul at the awards since 2017, when they won three. To get involved with LSUTV and their award-winning coverage, join their volunteers group on Facebook.