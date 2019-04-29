LSU Media
LSUTV Win Big at NaSTA 2019

Last night, LSUTV brought back two NaSTA wins alongside six places in top-5 shortlists at this years’ National Student Television Association Awards.

The big winners for LSUTV of the night went to Match Report’s Live Fight Night coverage, which won the coveted Best Live Broadcast award, and to Dangerously Cheesy, which won Best Animation.

Alongside this, LSUTV were commended highly, with shortlist spots in 6 other categories:

  • Joshua Gray for Best On-Screen Talent;
  • Stuff in Luff for Best Comedy;
  • CLASS for Best Light Entertainment;
  • Jack Smith for Best Dramatic Performance;
  • The Sing Off for Best Title Sequence; and
  • The Soapbox for Best Documentary and Factual

This equates to LSUTV’s best haul at the awards since 2017, when they won three. To get involved with LSUTV and their award-winning coverage, join their volunteers group on Facebook.

Joshua Gray is currently the LSUTV Head of News, formerly LCR Assistant Station Manager, and is the presenter of LSU Elections coverage. He also sits on the LSU Democracy and Representation Committee.

