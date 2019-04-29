Makeup Must Haves

Volunteer writer, Rachel Curtis, tells us about her favourite makeup and skincare products for this month.

We all have our favourite products that we can’t go a day without using. These are my top picks for this month, products I will be repurchasing before they run out (they’re fab and I’ll tell you why).

THE BODY SHOP TEA TREE SKIN CLEARING MATTIFYING TONER

This is my skin saviour. It’s perfect to use with a cotton pad whenever your skin feels like it needs a cleanse. I use it when I first wake up, before makeup and my other skincare, but also after taking makeup off in the evening. It makes your skin feel squeaky clean and will remove any excess dirt or left-over makeup from the day. I always buy the big 400ml bottle for £8.50, which is always a part of a ‘3 for 2’ sale in store and online, so it really doesn’t break the bank – plus students get 25% off on The Body Shop website with Unidays!

BURT’S BEES BEESWAX LIP BALM

Don’t we all have one (or five) of these floating around in each handbag? Dry lips happen to all of us, so make sure you’re equipped! With the weather being so cold and windy recently, this has been a lifesaver in keeping my lips soft and moisturised. It has a lovely tingly feeling on your lips, which I love, and it’s 100% natural! It is also only £4 which is amazing and much cheaper than some other products on the market – I’ve tried a few and they are nowhere near as good.

ORIGINS GINZING ENERGY-BOOSTING GEL MOISTURISER

This is the perfect moisturiser for oily skin. With a gel formula, it doesn’t feel thick and overwhelming on your face. It sinks straight into your skin and has a lovely orangey smell. Origins have lots of different sizes of this moisturiser, so you can start small to see if you like it and then invest later. They also have a moisturiser in this product line which is catered to more dry skin, which I’ve also heard great things about. I have nearly completely finished my 75ml pot which is heart-wrenching, but I will be re-purchasing when payday comes around! 50ml of this luxury is £25, but they offer a 10% student discount and trust me, it’s worth it!

THE BALM MARY-LOU MANIZER HIGHLIGHTER

Public Service Announcement: You need this in your life! This product gives the most perfect glow. It has a lovely soft formula, so it blends with your skin perfectly to appear as a natural sheen. Don’t get this twisted, we all know a lot of products marketed as “natural” don’t actually show up on your face, but this is not the case. It gives an amazing champagne glow. For £20, this will be your best investment of all. The Balm offers three different shades in the range, so this product will be perfect for any skin tone.

BENEFIT BAD GAL BANG! MASCARA

Need I say it? Of course, mascara is a must. For many of us, it’s top of the list on ‘desert island’ essentials. My current favourite is the new one by Benefit cosmetics. BAD gal BANG! gives both length and volume. You don’t even need to curl your lashes beforehand and it doesn’t flake off during the day. It is also jet black, which is a great juxtaposition to other mascaras I’ve tried which just come off as grey. With a £22.00 price tag, it really is well worth every penny.

Feature Image By: Omeiza Haruna