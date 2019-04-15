News Update 14.04.19

Welcome to Label’s fortnightly news update, bringing you a few headlines from Loughborough, the UK and around the world.

Nominations for LEAs Now Open

You can nominate people or groups for the four awards at the Loughborough Experience Awards: the Loughborough Experience Award, Warden Team Member of the Year, Staff Member of the Year, Dame Shirley Pearce Team of the Year. If a specific individual has made an impact on your time here at Loughborough and has made an impact on many aspects of Loughborough, you can nominate them for the Experience Award here.

Gender Pay Gap

All organisations with 250 or more employees must publish information about their gender pay gap – the difference between the average (median and mean) earnings of all men and women working within the organisation. Here at Loughborough, the mean gender pay gap is 27.1% – but this is a skewed figure, as it compares everyone in the organisation, including part time staff at different levels of employment (from levels 1-9). To read more, you can visit the University website article here.

Hamilton Wins 1000th F1 Race

Lewis Hamilton took a comfortable victory in the Chinese Grand Prix to hold the championship lead for the first time in 2019. The Mercedes driver passed team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who started from pole position, off the line and controlled Formula 1’s 1,000th race from there. Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel took third, after the team ordered team-mate Charles Leclerc to let him by in the opening laps. The decision led to Leclerc losing fourth place to Max Verstappen’s Red Bull.

Brexit

The government and Labour are “testing out” each other’s ideas as they try to resolve the Brexit deadlock, cabinet minister David Lidington has said. He told the BBC they had a “fair bit in common” over future customs objectives but further compromise was needed. Ex-UKIP leader Nigel Farage has launched his new Brexit Party, saying he wants a “democratic revolution” in UK politics. The launch comes after Prime Minister Theresa May agreed a Brexit delay to 31 October with the EU, with the option of leaving earlier if her withdrawal agreement is approved by Parliament. This means the UK is likely to have to hold European Parliament elections on 23 May.

California Condors are having a Comeback

It has been 127 years since California condors were seen in the wilderness of the Pacific Northwest – but that’s about to change thanks to this exciting new initiative. The US Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) is planning to introduce a small group of condors to northern California, northwest Nevada and across the state of Oregon as a means of developing a stable, non-essential population in the wild. Conservationists have slowly been reintroducing the exquisite bird back into the wild; as of December 2017, there were 290 California condors in the wild. If commissioned and approved, this more recent reintroduction effort would likely start with small groups of breeding pairs, varying in size based on captive-bred numbers, to be released annually into Redwood National Park and allowed to spread north and east as the population grows.

Here in Media, we’re also working to be more open for our volunteers. You can view a copy of the latest Minutes here. If you have any other questions about Label, you can email labeleditor@lsu.co.uk, or for general enquiries, our Media EO Jazz, at MediaEO@lsu.co.uk

If you'd like to hear about something you're interested in, do contact us at labeleditor@lsu.co.uk or labelnews@lsu.co.uk with any stories which are important for us students.