Review: Halogram – Symphony of Regret

Label’s own Art Director, Omeiza Haruna tries his hand at writing, bringing you a review of metal band, Halogram’s new single.

Well if you ticked 1 box, 2, 3, 4… or even none of them, let me tell you:

“Chief, this is it.” And this progressive rock band might just be the one for you.

Progressive rock was first established in the 1960s back in Britain with bands such as Pink Floyd, and Deep Purple (before they ventured into heavy metal), and can be thought of as the avant-garde of the rock world. Trying to push the boundaries of the characteristics of typical rock, progressive rock (prog rock for short), created a new musical timbre, shifting between and amalgamating different genres of music with rock, from jazz to classical, and beyond. Adding their own unique blend of genres to the progressive rock palette, is Halogram, an Australian guitar duo, whose style changes from song to song.

Halogram’s Symphony Of Regret is a relatively unknown song on the progressive rock map, but it certainly marks the spot of a hidden treasure. The song released that was released in late December (2018) evokes nostalgic 90’s show theme songs through the interplay of aggression and cold calm. The instrumental breathes a sense of horror and thrill with its interweaving melodies of piano, synths and guitar.

As the name suggests, Symphony Of Regret is by no means a cacophony, but a well crafted fusion of rock overtones with bursts of melodic classic piano that pierces through the metal-esque bass. The layered song plots of an invigorating path through a world of fantasy, leading its audience with well placed decrescendos that gradually lead to electrifying, spine tingling, nail biting solos.

But even if guitar shredding isn’t your thing, the song’s fluctuations in tempo are always countered with spots of soothing and soft piano refreshing its audience, providing a sense of calm relief before the next wave of grunge thrashing. The Yin-and-Yang nature of Halogram creates a bittersweet symphony where the next note is unpredictable, the next harmony; more divine than the last, and its audience is left without regret. If you’re not convinced that this song could be the hidden gem you haven’t realised you’ve been searching for, then YouTube is just a couple of clicks away.

In fact, its just one away. Click here and enjoy!

Featured image by: Omeiza Haruna