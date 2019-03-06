Why Star Wars Needs to End

Returning Label Volunteer, Isaac Cave, gives us his view on why he believes Star Wars needs to end…

There are few intellectual properties that have had as big an impact on popular culture as Star Wars. The original trilogy of the 70s and 80s is cemented as one of the greatest sci-fi stories ever told, from the iconic weapons, spaceships and planets, to the brilliant soundtrack by John Williams. As someone who grew up with the franchise, I can’t stress the impact it has had on my life as it introduced me to science fiction and that’s why it pains me to say that Star Wars needs to end.

It’s no mystery that Star Wars hasn’t had the best of luck since the original trilogy, from the awful prequels to the disappointing TV programmes like the clone wars and the appalling video games. When George Lucas handed the rights over to Disney, most people were optimistic that the franchise would return to glory. They were wrong. Despite the financial success of Disney’s production of the Star Wars films, they contain far more problems than the prequels ever could and I don’t have enough time to go into detail for every single one so here are the highlights.

The films’ main characters and plots are horribly written and the same goes for the dialogue. They possess none of the chemistry the original cast had. On that note, the original characters are torn to shreds in these films, if they aren’t simply made background characters or ignored completely, they are separated and killed off for shock value, and this, to me is the worst sin Disney, the directors and writers have committed.

They wasted Carrie Fisher’s talent as an actress before her passing, made Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill play completely different characters than the one’s they were meant to be playing and even as I write this I’m getting angry about it. The prequels were laughable. The Disney films are insulting.

Returning to my point on the video games, Disney signed a contract with Electronic Arts, an infamous company repeatedly voted the worst company in America by consumerists, to exclusively make Star Wars games back in 2012. Since that time, they have produced two substandard releases that are nothing more than glorified gambling simulators. What’s worse is that, in a recent statement, Disney reinforced their approval of their contract and were happy with what EA produced. I struggle to imagine how.

As I said, I love Star Wars. I have so many fond memories of this franchise despite the negativity, and now as I watch bad film after bad film being released year after year, I have given up any hope of it ever returning to the light. Star Wars needs to end. Search your feelings. You know it to be true.

