Label Interviews: Sports EO Candidates

Label interviewed the candidates running for Sports EO 2019-20, read their responses below (in alphabetical order, we try and be unbiased here!)…

Candidate: Lauren Durkan

Sum up your main manifesto points in one sentence.

Making processes more efficient: making people more aware of what we have on offer, making sure communication around Kukri is better, and making sure people are aware of where their money goes when they’re playing sport.

What was your motivation for running?

I love Loughborough Sport; I’ve been involved with Loughborough Sport since the beginning of time, since I was a little freshling. As AU Intern I help build clubs, so I’m working really closely with Oren and seeing that role up close and personal it’s like… I want to do that, you know?

What do you want to achieve this year?

Loughborough Sports is already an incredible thing, so I think it’s hard… pretty much making student’s happier and more aware of what they can get involved with in sport.

What have you enjoyed most about life in Loughborough?

The environment, the bubble, the people… The people in the bubble, pretty much. It can get overwhelming at times in terms of being at uni, but, I think, you wouldn’t survive uni without the people.

What sports have you taken part in during your time here?

AU Rugby, football, and several turn-up-and-play events.

Are sports inclusive?

No, I would say at this point in time, no. But we are working towards that. There’s so many things that we need to do, but it’s not an easy win. We need to team up with all sections to make sure it happens.

Rugby or football?

I could get slated… Football.

Candidate: Matt Leonard

Sum up your main manifesto points in one sentence.

Building blocks for a better sporting experience.

What was your motivation for running?

I’ve had such a positive experience when I came to Loughborough, there were so many different things to get involved in, and for me there’s still different things which could be improved to enhance the experience for everybody.

What do you want to achieve this year?

I’d like to see greater collaboration, making sure we have a succinct calendar of what’s going on and identify areas which we can potentially collaborate on. In term of communication it would be working with, say, club chairs and different committees. I’d also like to see increased development opportunities for people on committees and coaches.

What have you enjoyed most about life in Loughborough?

Probably the people, throughout the different experiences I’ve had, I’ve met so many great people. Without them… there’d still be opportunities, but it wouldn’t be as fun and you wouldn’t have someone to share things with.

What sports have you taken part in during your time here?

Badminton, IMS (all sorts, waterpolo, athletics, football, futsal), touch rugby, dodgeball, and the opportunity to try things through MyLifestyle

Are sports inclusive?

It’s a difficult one. On the MyLifestyle committee, we strove to make sports inclusive. It depends on the club or level.

Rugby or football?

Football

Candidate: Ioan Tolosano (Tolo)

Sum up your main manifesto points in one sentence.

Making sure students get the most out of their time here within sport.

What was your motivation for running?

I would like to give back since I’ve had a sick time in Loughborough, especially in sports, whether its AU or the other strands. So, I just thought that would be normal for me. It’s a pathway from chair and further roles in the union.

What do you want to achieve this year?

I want to make sure the finances are better from what they are now. And I feel like the demographics of students have changed over the last few years and I want to make sure what we offer corresponds to what their needs are. That’s what the LSU is for, it’s to make the best student experience.

What have you enjoyed most about life in Loughborough?

I think the halls community is quite special and probably unique in the world as well, it’s very British. And then overall, the campus and being in the bubble. It feels like home.

What sports have you taken part in during your time here?

A bit of rugby, handball, ultimate frisbee, rowing, football, hockey, athletics, swimming, water polo, basketball, and most of the one-day events.

Are sports inclusive?

Ha that’s a really good question. It’s actually one of the topics we’re working on with the sports senate. I think it can definitely be improved at the moment; I’d say it’s mildly inclusive. We need to make sure what we offer is what students need.

Rugby or football

Rugby

Candidate: Farid Yusuf

Sum up your main manifesto points in one sentence.

I want to make history in the sport aspect of Loughborough.

What was your motivation for running?

I have a friend Kamal who is the current postgrad exec, he gave me the advice to give it a shot. This is weird, but I like Loughborough and hopefully I will be able to perform for the squad.

What do you want to achieve this year?

From my knowledge the university’s not really focused on combat sports, so like boxing, which I do, and other martial arts so I would like to get the uni put more emphasis on those. I want to make sport more accessible to postgrads and really the entire student body.

What have you enjoyed most about life in Loughborough?

For one I’d say the sport which is inspiring, but what I’ve enjoyed most are the friends I have made here. They’ve opened my eyes to things I never knew.

What sports have you taken part in during your time here?

Boxing, running and football, but just for like an hour, I try to stay aware from it though because of injuries.

Are sports inclusive?

Yeah, very, very inclusive as is shown by being the number one sports university. Sport is the main attraction and about 70% of students take part, especially undergrads. A friend commented on how fit everyone looks walking around and being active.

Football or rugby?

Football

Editor’s note: these interviews have been edited down, if you would like longer transcripts of our interviews, please email labeleditor@lsu.co.uk

Featured image by: Omeiza Haruna