Bumbling Brexit

Returning Label volunteer, Chris Leroux, discusses the different possibilities surrounding Brexit.

“Is it over yet?” seems to be the question everyone is asking. Unfortunately, Brexit never seems to be out of the headlines. For the past 2 years Brexit is something that you can’t avoid, whether it be on the news, in conversations, or in popular culture (if anything pre-Brexit Britain seems to have a culture of its own).

Much like the ever closer reach of death; Brexit is seemingly omnipresent and whether or not we leave, will be a key part of British politics for at least the next 20 years.

By the time this article is published I guarantee you that it will be out of date, they say a week is a long time in politics, but it seems that in today’s climate, an hour is an age.

A People’s Vote; what is it? Why are MPs chanting it in the Commons and why does it matter?

In short, a People’s Vote is a rebrand of the Liberal Democrats campaign for a second referendum on EU membership. It is the campaign to put the say on the Brexit deal in the hands of the people in another referendum. This seems like a fab idea to some, as it means that MPs can’t dictate what they want out of Brexit anymore and the people who voted for Brexit in the first place can decide the route we take. To others, however, it’s a way of Remainers pushing for no Brexit.

For Theresa May, it’s a threat.

If Mrs. May gives the people a vote on the Brexit deal, then it may lead to her having to extend the limit of Article 50, meaning Brexit will be in the headlines for even more time than it already has.

But what Mrs. May is doing is even preventing the Commons from having a say, at least for the remainder of the year. As I heard on Newsnight the other night “Never underestimate the power of Christmas”. She may be doing this in an attempt to change the minds of her MPs to vote in favour of her deal, rather than pushing for the Commons to choose the deal or even giving the people a vote.

To say that a People’s Vote is on the cards would be a misstep, but to say it is off the cards would be a greater one.

Rumour has it that there will be a General Election in the New Year, which means that we may have to start Brexit all over again, or much worse (depending on your point of view), a no-deal Brexit.

Regardless of the internal politics of the Conservative Party; Brexit is a reality, more likely than not we will be leaving the European Union by March 2019. What that brings to this country, whether that be prosperity or anarchy, is yet to be seen.

Editor’s note: this article was written in mid Dec 2018.

Featured image by: Amie Woodyatt