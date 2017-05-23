Winter is finally here. We’ve experienced the dark mornings, early nights, cold windy air and the return of Christmas decorations in shops already. And that’s not all; the gremlin which features in the Benylin mucus cough advert has also returned hoping to infect as many people as possible with symptoms of cold and flu.

But don’t worry, the darker days aren’t all bad. With knowing how to make the ultimate hot chocolate it makes each wintry day wonderful! Even if you don’t drink hot drinks, or you’re not a fan of hot chocolate this recipe will sure make you a hotchocholic. These simple steps below will take you on a journey to heaven.

So, what do you need?

565ml milk

2 tablespoons of drinking chocolate. Hot chocolate powders you’ll definitely have to try are Cadbury’s, Galaxy and Magic Stars. They will sure make you feel sweet inside.

Marshmallows

Whipped cream

So, how exactly do you make hot chocolate?

Pour 565ml milk into a saucepan. Place the saucepan on the hob and bring it to a simmer. Whilst waiting for the milk to warm, add a tablespoon of whatever chocolate powder you fancy to your mug (I’d recommend trying Galaxy first!) Add a small amount of milk from the saucepan to your mug, making sure its enough to liquefy the chocolate powder. Plop a couple of marshmallows into your mug. 3 being the perfect number! After a couple of minutes, your milk should be warm enough to pour into a plastic cup or flask. Make sure you do this over the sink to avoid letting your hot chocolate swim away. Tighten either your plastic cup or flask lid and cover the lid with a tea towel or cloth. Now shake, shake, shake the plastic cup or flask for a minute. Being careful of the steam, undo the lid on the plastic cup or flask and pour the milk into your mug. Stir all the contents in your mug. It’s now time to be creative. Using your whipped cream, create a design such as a spiral sketch or a smiley face, to be placed on top of your mug. This will enhance a creamy flavour to your hot chocolate.

Now that your dream hot chocolate is made, grab your cosy duvet covers, sit back, relax and welcome in the blissful wintry evenings!

Abbey Gardner