LSU Media Awards Nominees

The highly coveted LSU Media awards are just two days away – those nominated are eagerly awaiting to see if they can take home the win. Tickets for this years’ awards are free, but must be booked through the LSU app or website to secure a place. We highly recommend all nominees attend, as you never know who may win! Feel free to bring friends along with you, even if they are not part of LSU Media themselves. We hope to see many of you for our starlight soiree on Wednesday 22nd May.

With eighteen categories there are a lot of people up for nomination, below is a list of all the categories and everyone nominated:

LENS

LENS Photo of the Year:

Darcey Bash

Nick Clarke

Henry Lloyd

Pruthvi Pillai

LENS Photographer of the Year:

Darcey Bash

Henry Lloyd

Pruthvi Pillai

Sam Shillaw

LABEL



Best LABEL Writer

Rachel Alvey

Lewis Jenkins

Bola Johnson

Bairavee Sivakanthan

Maria Varney

Best LABEL Volunteer Design

Millie Fennel (Are We Destroying Nature or it us?)

Sebastian Hamdan (Rebirth of New Cinema)

Elizabeth Barek (AU Club Spotlight: Basketball)

Eleanor Capeling (Nintendo Switch: One Step Forward or Two Steps Back?)

Aaron smyth (Girl Maths)

Best LABEL Article

Razing the Bar (Keisha Medhekar)

Poisoned by Paralysis: How my ADHD almost made me fail first year (Ella Jackson)

The Talent Beyond the Lens: Iconic Images (Bairavee Sivakanthan)

The Demolition of a Generation (By Harriet Cross)

‘Girl Dinner’: Should we be concerned? (Rachel Alvey)

Overall Contribution to LABEL

Connor Forbes

Grace Hughes

Sarim Mangi

Bairavee Sivakanthan

Viera White

LCR



Best LCR Radio Show

The Alternative Alternative Show

J&J’s Big BUCS Show

LCR Live From

Mindie Hour

Oldies With Tilly

Panic At The LSU

Wings & Waffles

Women Wisdom

Best LCR Podcast

Full Throttle Motorsport

Going Off Track

Feud For Thought

Best LCR Presenter

Maya Alaseedi

Taime Anderson

Lewis Jenkins

Adeline Preston

Sahiba Singh

Overall Contribution to LCR

Taime Anderson

Lewis Jenkins

Sahiba Singh

Peck Yong Lee

LSUTV

LSUTV Content Of The Year

Atlas

Celebrating IWD 2024

Finding my Place

Full Throttle Motorsport Live

Grasp

Lucy Tries



LSUTV Production Talent of the Year

Paige Howe

Ziggy Lyons

Peck Yong Lee

Overall Contribution To LSUTV

Oliver Granger

Paige Howe

Lucy Moore

Anansit Ta

Peck Yong Lee

Overall

Media Committee Member Of The Year

Taime Anderson

Darcey Bash

Oliver Granger

Lucy Moore

Jasmine Trapnell

Peck Yong Lee

Media Sub-Committee Member Of The Year

Paige Howe

Grace Hughes

Lewis Jenkins

Ziggy Lyons

Caitlin Phillips

Sarim Mangi

Best New Volunteer

Viktoriia Maliuta

Theo Silk

Viera White

Media Overall Volunteer Of The Year

Lewis Jenkins

Henry Lloyd

Lucy Moore

Lifetime Achievement Award