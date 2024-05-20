Close Menu
    Listen to LCR
    News

    LSU Media Awards Nominees

    By 3 Mins Read36 Views

    The highly coveted LSU Media awards are just two days away – those nominated are eagerly awaiting to see if they can take home the win. Tickets for this years’ awards are free, but must be booked through the LSU app or website to secure a place. We highly recommend all nominees attend, as you never know who may win! Feel free to bring friends along with you, even if they are not part of LSU Media themselves. We hope to see many of you for our starlight soiree on Wednesday 22nd May.

    With eighteen categories there are a lot of people up for nomination, below is a list of all the categories and everyone nominated:

    LENS

    LENS Photo of the Year:

    • Darcey Bash
    • Nick Clarke
    • Henry Lloyd
    • Pruthvi Pillai

    LENS Photographer of the Year:

    • Darcey Bash
    • Henry Lloyd
    • Pruthvi Pillai
    • Sam Shillaw

    LABEL


    Best LABEL Writer

    • Rachel Alvey
    • Lewis Jenkins
    • Bola Johnson
    • Bairavee Sivakanthan
    • Maria Varney

    Best LABEL Volunteer Design

    • Millie Fennel (Are We Destroying Nature or it us?)
    • Sebastian Hamdan (Rebirth of New Cinema)
    • Elizabeth Barek (AU Club Spotlight: Basketball)
    • Eleanor Capeling (Nintendo Switch: One Step Forward or Two Steps Back?)
    • Aaron smyth (Girl Maths)

    Best LABEL Article

    • Razing the Bar (Keisha Medhekar)
    • Poisoned by Paralysis: How my ADHD almost made me fail first year (Ella Jackson)
    • The Talent Beyond the Lens: Iconic Images (Bairavee Sivakanthan)
    • The Demolition of a Generation (By Harriet Cross)
    • ‘Girl Dinner’: Should we be concerned? (Rachel Alvey)

    Overall Contribution to LABEL

    • Connor Forbes
    • Grace Hughes
    • Sarim Mangi
    • Bairavee Sivakanthan
    • Viera White

    LCR


    Best LCR Radio Show

    • The Alternative Alternative Show
    • J&J’s Big BUCS Show
    • LCR Live From
    • Mindie Hour
    • Oldies With Tilly
    • Panic At The LSU
    • Wings & Waffles
    • Women Wisdom

    Best LCR Podcast

    • Full Throttle Motorsport
    • Going Off Track
    • Feud For Thought

    Best LCR Presenter

    • Maya Alaseedi
    • Taime Anderson
    • Lewis Jenkins
    • Adeline Preston
    • Sahiba Singh

    Overall Contribution to LCR

    • Taime Anderson
    • Lewis Jenkins
    • Sahiba Singh
    • Peck Yong Lee

    LSUTV

    LSUTV Content Of The Year

    • Atlas
    • Celebrating IWD 2024
    • Finding my Place
    • Full Throttle Motorsport Live
    • Grasp
    • Lucy Tries

    LSUTV Production Talent of the Year

    • Paige Howe
    • Ziggy Lyons
    • Peck Yong Lee

    Overall Contribution To LSUTV

    • Oliver Granger
    • Paige Howe
    • Lucy Moore
    • Anansit Ta
    • Peck Yong Lee

    Overall

    Media Committee Member Of The Year

    • Taime Anderson
    • Darcey Bash
    • Oliver Granger
    • Lucy Moore
    • Jasmine Trapnell
    • Peck Yong Lee

    Media Sub-Committee Member Of The Year

    • Paige Howe
    • Grace Hughes
    • Lewis Jenkins
    • Ziggy Lyons
    • Caitlin Phillips
    • Sarim Mangi

    Best New Volunteer

    • Viktoriia Maliuta
    • Theo Silk
    • Viera White

    Media Overall Volunteer Of The Year

    • Lewis Jenkins
    • Henry Lloyd
    • Lucy Moore

    Lifetime Achievement Award

    • Oliver Granger
    • Henry Lloyd
    • Sahiba Singh

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Comments are closed.