LSU Media Awards Nominees

The highly coveted LSU Media awards are just two days away – those nominated are eagerly awaiting to see if they can take home the win. Tickets for this years’ awards are free, but must be booked through the LSU app or website to secure a place. We highly recommend all nominees attend, as you never know who may win! Feel free to bring friends along with you, even if they are not part of LSU Media themselves. We hope to see many of you for our starlight soiree on Wednesday 22nd May.
With eighteen categories there are a lot of people up for nomination, below is a list of all the categories and everyone nominated:
LENS
LENS Photo of the Year:
- Darcey Bash
- Nick Clarke
- Henry Lloyd
- Pruthvi Pillai
LENS Photographer of the Year:
- Darcey Bash
- Henry Lloyd
- Pruthvi Pillai
- Sam Shillaw
LABEL
Best LABEL Writer
- Rachel Alvey
- Lewis Jenkins
- Bola Johnson
- Bairavee Sivakanthan
- Maria Varney
Best LABEL Volunteer Design
- Millie Fennel (Are We Destroying Nature or it us?)
- Sebastian Hamdan (Rebirth of New Cinema)
- Elizabeth Barek (AU Club Spotlight: Basketball)
- Eleanor Capeling (Nintendo Switch: One Step Forward or Two Steps Back?)
- Aaron smyth (Girl Maths)
Best LABEL Article
- Razing the Bar (Keisha Medhekar)
- Poisoned by Paralysis: How my ADHD almost made me fail first year (Ella Jackson)
- The Talent Beyond the Lens: Iconic Images (Bairavee Sivakanthan)
- The Demolition of a Generation (By Harriet Cross)
- ‘Girl Dinner’: Should we be concerned? (Rachel Alvey)
Overall Contribution to LABEL
- Connor Forbes
- Grace Hughes
- Sarim Mangi
- Bairavee Sivakanthan
- Viera White
LCR
Best LCR Radio Show
- The Alternative Alternative Show
- J&J’s Big BUCS Show
- LCR Live From
- Mindie Hour
- Oldies With Tilly
- Panic At The LSU
- Wings & Waffles
- Women Wisdom
Best LCR Podcast
- Full Throttle Motorsport
- Going Off Track
- Feud For Thought
Best LCR Presenter
- Maya Alaseedi
- Taime Anderson
- Lewis Jenkins
- Adeline Preston
- Sahiba Singh
Overall Contribution to LCR
- Taime Anderson
- Lewis Jenkins
- Sahiba Singh
- Peck Yong Lee
LSUTV
LSUTV Content Of The Year
- Atlas
- Celebrating IWD 2024
- Finding my Place
- Full Throttle Motorsport Live
- Grasp
- Lucy Tries
LSUTV Production Talent of the Year
- Paige Howe
- Ziggy Lyons
- Peck Yong Lee
Overall Contribution To LSUTV
- Oliver Granger
- Paige Howe
- Lucy Moore
- Anansit Ta
- Peck Yong Lee
Overall
Media Committee Member Of The Year
- Taime Anderson
- Darcey Bash
- Oliver Granger
- Lucy Moore
- Jasmine Trapnell
- Peck Yong Lee
Media Sub-Committee Member Of The Year
- Paige Howe
- Grace Hughes
- Lewis Jenkins
- Ziggy Lyons
- Caitlin Phillips
- Sarim Mangi
Best New Volunteer
- Viktoriia Maliuta
- Theo Silk
- Viera White
Media Overall Volunteer Of The Year
- Lewis Jenkins
- Henry Lloyd
- Lucy Moore
Lifetime Achievement Award
- Oliver Granger
- Henry Lloyd
- Sahiba Singh