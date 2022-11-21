Loughborough Legends: Jake Wightman World Champion

Loughborough University alumni and 1500m World Champion 2022 Jake Wightman has achieved several senior international medals since graduating. Sport Editor Jasmine Trapnell delves into his success.

Jake Wightman claimed Gold at the 2022 World Athletics Championships held in Eugene, Oregon with a PB (personal best) of 3 minutes 29 seconds. This is the first global Gold in a middle-distance race for a British male since Seb Coe’s (also Loughborough Alumni) 1500m title in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

Wightman joined Loughborough University in 2013, graduating in 2016 with a BSc Retail, Marketing and Management degree. Prior to joining Loughborough, Wightman won Gold in the 1500m at the European U20 Championships with a time of 3 minutes 44 seconds.

In his first year at Loughborough Wightman came second in BUCS as an U20 – an impressive achievement. Alongside studying for his degree, Wightman competed in 10 different IAAF Diamond League’s, Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, and 2016 European Championships. Just a year after graduating Wightman also attended his first World Championships, which were held in London.

This year, Wightman also competed at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, getting bronze with a time of 3 minutes 30 seconds in the 1500m; and at the European Championships winning silver in the 800m with a time of 1 minute 44 seconds. This takes his total international medals representing Great Britain to 4 and representing Scotland to 2.

My Dad has coached me since I was 14 or 15. Every club coach from Edinburgh, Loughborough Uni, British athletics have all played their part. The main thing is now to thank everyone who has helped me.” Jake Wightman thanks those who have helped him to get to where he is now

Wightman has remained a member of Edinburgh AC since he started athletics in 2007, and his dad Geoff Wightman has coached him from his early teen years. Scottish Athletics also awarded him ‘Athlete of the Year’ for his performances in 2022, which was up against tough competition such as Eilish McColgan, 10,000m Commonwealth Games champion, and Laura Muir, 1500m World Championships bronze medallist. Athletics fans look forward to seeing what Wightman can achieve next year at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, where he will be defending his title.

The moment Jake Wightman become World Champion

