New Vice-Chancellor Announced

Loughborough University has announced the new Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Nick Jennings CB, FREng.

It comes as Professor Robert Allison announced that, on Thursday the 26th of November 2020, he will step down from the post at the end of the academic year.

An internationally renowned researcher, Professor Jennings will succeed Professor Robert Allison as the ninth Vice-Chancellor and will begin in the role in the autumn.

When offered the position, Professor Jennings acknowledged the university as “distinctive” and “world-class”. He also recognised the “excellent courses” and “outstanding student experience” the university holds, and he looks forward to developing the “many achievements and very strong foundations” to “make a real difference to our [the university’s] future”.

Chair of Loughborough University Council and Senior Pro-Chancellor, Christine Hodgson CBE, is “thrilled Professor Jennings will be joining us”, commenting on his “excitement and passion for what Loughborough does, and what he can offer us as he takes on this hugely important role”.

We look forward to him becoming a part of the Loughborough family and wish him all the best in this position.

Article by James Bostock