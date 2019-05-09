Spotlight: Action

Returning volunteer, Leah Langley explores her passion for her involvement in Action.

Action is the community volunteering section of the Loughborough Student’s Union. It offers hundreds of volunteering projects throughout the year that help different members of the community. The range of activities that you can become involved in are vast and can help all members of the community from the young to the elderly.

I got involved with Action in October 2017 during my first year of University and it’s become a huge part of my life ever since. I started out volunteering at the weekly A-Team projects, but quickly became encapsulated by the other sections within Action. I’ve been involved in projects targeted at helping many members of the community and the sense of gratitude you get is indescribable.

During the 2018-19 academic year, I became the Project Leader for the Special Events project within the Community Outreach programme. Being able to be involved in every detail of the project allowed me to appreciate just how valuable Action is and can be, to so many people.

Being involved with Action has allowed me to learn things about myself and push my limits to achieve things I never knew were possible.

I’ve made the most incredible friends and have been provided with an amazing support system all whilst being able to help out others through different projects.

Featured image by: Omeiza Haruna