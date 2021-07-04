Vice-Chancellor Sends Students Message on Final Day

The Vice-Chancellor, Robert Allison CBE, marks his final day in the role by sending a farewell message to students.

After serving as Vice-Chancellor for 9 years, VC Bob has become a staple of what it means to be at Loughborough. Forming a cult of personality around him, the VC has always sought Loughborough, and its students, to achieve greater things.

“A personal highlight has been meeting students in many different circumstances.” Mr. Allison said, “I have met prospective students on open days, helped freshers move in on arrivals day and then years later celebrated their success at graduation.

“Although I would rather that the last 18 months had seen you on campus enjoying the usual vibrant atmosphere, circumstances have given me the opportunity to deliver meals to those of you in our halls of residence and cycle around Loughborough knocking on doors to check on the well-being of those living in town.”

Reflecting on leaving, the VC added, “Alas, all good things come to an end.

“Loughborough is a very special place. I am hugely proud of the University and all that we have achieved.”

Robert Allison looked into the future and wished his successor, Professor Nick Jennings, all the best for the future. “He really does get Loughborough, recognises our achievements and is determined to work with others to propel the University to further success.

“Nick is an outstanding academic and is a personable individual.

“I know he is the right person to lead Loughborough.”

He ends his message to students by linking to a video that highlights Loughborough’s successes over the last nine years.

“Thank you for everything that you have contributed to this great University: I shall always be grateful to you.”