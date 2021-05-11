Interviewing Your Sport EO Candidate!

Label sat down with your Sport Executive Officer candidate for the 2021 Exec Elections!

Rachel Caverhill

What are the main points of your manifesto?

Enable, integrate and collaborate.

What previous experience do you have which is important to the role?

So I am the AU Clubs Officer this year and that is a Section Chair position. I have also been a Sport SIO on AU Club Committees. I have been here for five years and been involved in Loughborough Sport for the whole time.

In what ways will you promote sport across the college and university?

So I think it is really important we use student representation and also transparency of what we are doing so that people know what is going on. Whether that is the Sport EO, anyone working in the AU, anyone on the Sport Senate, any Sport Exec, I think it is really important showing the work we are putting on as well as going out and speaking to students and being involved.

How important do you think IMS is in adding to the university experience?

I think it is really important when a fresher comes to the University and they have a home and they can play sports with their flatmates and people in their hall. I think it is really important that they get to know people that way and obviously it is a big tradition here at Loughborough and it is really special that we have it.

Voting closes on Friday 14th May at 4pm!

