elections:live 2 | Exec Elections 2021

Tune in at 6pm this evening for the our second elections:live show of this year’s elections! We’ll be discussing what’s happened so far in the campaign, debriefing the soapbox and chatting to the two candidates for the Sport & Enterprise positions; Rachel Caverhill, Nathan Chan and Cameron Glenwright!

#LSUElections

LSUTV is the award-winning Student Television Station for Loughborough University, and part of LSU Media. Get involved and join our team of volunteers today! Visit our website at media.lsu.co.uk and follow us on Twitter, @lsutvonline.