LSU Media

Find out more about Media Membership

You are at:»»»»VKs to no longer be sold by Union
A man dunking a yellow VK over himself
Photo by Joshua Gray

VKs to no longer be sold by Union

0
By on Label News, Loughborough, News

Following entering a partnership with Red Square, Loughborough Students’ Union will no longer serve VKs upon reopening, Label has discovered.

Loughborough’s favourite drink, VK, will no longer be served at Union bars when they eventually reopen, not even the aptly named ‘Blue’ one, and will be replaced with Red Square versions (called ‘Red Square Blue Ice’)

Admin of Loughborough Towersposting & Fusion lad, Jack Martin told Label that he was devastated: “They’ve ripped the beating heart out of our community, now what are we supposed to launch at people during Mr. Brightside?”

This is not true, but imagine the outrage if they actually did this?

Share.

About Author

LSU Media Vice Chair 2020-21 LSU Media Chair 2019-20 Hall Media Coordinator 2018-19

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Copyright © 2021 Loughborough Students' Union Media