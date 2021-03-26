LSU Media

The outside of the Loughborough Swimming Pool
Photo by Joshua Gray

Loughborough Swimmer Breaks 10-year British Record

By on Label Sport, Loughborough, Loughborough Sport, Sport

Loughborough swimmer Luke Greenbank has broken the British record for 200m backstroke at the British Swimming Invitation Meet in Manchester.

Greenbank, who had previously set a new personal best of 1:55:59 in the heats, finished the race in 1:55:34, breaking the British record previously set by James Goddard at the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games by 0.24 seconds.

The Tokyo-bound swimmer finished a massive 5.30 seconds ahead of his nearest rival, Loughborough’s Elliott Clogg, who finished with a time of 2:00:64.


When asked how he felt after the race, Greenbank responded “I’m over the moon with that!”

“I came into this meet wanting to build on the last one and to do that in the heats gave me great confidence for the final.
“I’ve had my eyes on this one for a while, but I didn’t think I’d break it in-season, I thought it’d be at trials where I could have a go at it.”

“It feels absolutely amazing. Obviously, it was James Goddard’s record before this and as a kid I watched him swim at an international level, so was he kind of an idol of mine, so to get that record is amazing.”

You can watch the moment Greenbank broke the record here:

