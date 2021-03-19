AU Lip Sync Battle Raises Over £1300 for Charity

Hosted live online on 3rd March 2021, this year’s AU Lip Sync Battle was very different. Here’s a quick rundown of the event in case you missed it.

7 clubs participated, and with last year’s champions AU Rowing choosing not to participate this year, it was all to play for the 2021 title.

The vote was opened up to the public as well as AU Exec this year, and the top three places went to:

Loughborough Gymnastics Loughborough Students Netball Club Loughborough Students Trampoline Club

The event raised a total of £1360, with AU Cheerleading raising the greatest amount at £431. The money will be donated to Loughborough AU’s chosen charity, Sporting Minds UK, who provide support for positive mental health in sports for people aged 16 to 30.

Loughborough AU would like to thank each club who got involved, AU Dance for their choreography and everyone who donated.

Missed out on the livestream and want to catch up? You can watch this year’s Lip Sync Battle here.