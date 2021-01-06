Lockdown 3.0: What are the rules for students?

Following Boris Johnson’s announcement last night, Label has investigated what this means for university students across the country.

The Prime Minister yesterday announced that England is to return to a national lockdown similar to the one in March, and the stay at home order has returned. University students across the country went to Twitter to show their dismay and worry about the lack of clarity.

if they’re gonna cancel GCSE and A level exams they need to address what’s happening with university assessments. i’m not paying £9k+ a year only to be so disadvantaged by national circumstance that im not able to achieve the grade i want — agnes 🧚🏻 (@rotswamp) January 4, 2021

Online teaching at school level isn’t good enough to have A Level and GCSE exams but online teaching at uni level is good enough to do exams and get an entire professional degree… uh I think not — Angie (@angie_hoss40) January 4, 2021

Luckily (well as lucky as one can be in these circumstances) Label has looked at the government guidance relating to university so we hope we can provide some clarity…

Students who do not study the following courses “should remain where they are” wherever possible, and “start their term online”.

Medicine & Dentistry

Subjects allied to medicine and health

Veterinary science

Education (initial teacher training)

Social Work

Courses that require Professional, Statutory and Regulatory Body (PSRB) assessments and or mandatory activity which is scheduled for January and which cannot be rescheduled

The government has announced that this will be “until at least Mid-February”.

The government has also said that those who live at university “should not move back and forward between [their]permanent home and student home during term time.”

More guidance will be published today and we expect a statement/advice from Loughborough University to be sent out to students later today, but for now we hope this has provided some clarity where there was confusion.