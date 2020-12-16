Student died from ‘drugs mix’

A student collapsed in a nightclub and died following a “fatal dose” of MDMA and ketamine, an inquest into the death has heard.

Trigger Warning: Drug Use, Death

Ryan Winkler, 21, was at Echoes nightclub during DBE when he reacted to the drugs in the early hours of 21st June 2019 according to the BBC.

Assistant coroner Tanyka Rawden concluded the combined effects of the drugs led to a cardiac arrest and subsequent death.

Mr Winkler, from Kent, was a second-year studying Human Biology here at Loughborough University.

His parents said their son was “smart and sensible” and his father Trevor said his son’s drug-taking came as a “shock”.

“When he lived at home, he didn’t go out partying. He didn’t come home drunk…he was very smart and very sensible,” he said.

His girlfriend told Loughborough Coroner’s Court they had taken drugs before leaving home, then ketamine in an alleyway and two doses of MDMA while out.

“This was a small amount compared to what we had done before,” she said.

At 02:11 BST, his girlfriend noticed a change in her boyfriend. “Ryan wasn’t smiling. His face was frozen.

“I was trying to talk to him but I was not getting much out of him.”

Mr Winkler was treated at the scene by Nash Gooderham. Mr Gooderham said he “did everything” but said if event organisers DBE had provided a radio he could have responded quicker.

Mr Winkler was pronounced dead at Leicester Royal Infirmary shortly after 03:30 BST. A pathologist confirmed he died as a result of multiple drug toxicity.

Ms Rawden said she was “extremely concerned” Mr Gooderham was left without access to a radio and added she would write to organisers DBE.

“Whilst I don’t think it would have changed things for Ryan, it could change something for someone in the future,” she added.

The DBE event, which was formerly run inside the students’ union, left campus earlier in 2019, which at the time prompted worries from some students about the possible difference in safety precautions when the event was moved off-campus.

A Loughborough University spokesperson said it “frequently” reminded students of the dangers of taking drugs.

“Our sincere kind thoughts go out to Ryan’s family and friends,” they added.

If you have been affected by this story you can seek support:

For Drug-related issues: Turning Point Leicestershire and Rutland – 0330 303 6000

For Grief and Mental Health Support: Mind – 0300 123 3393

You can always speak to the University’s Counselling Team for free.