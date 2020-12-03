University Release Guidance following Government HE Plans

Earlier Richard Taylor, Chief Operating Officer at Loughborough University, emailed all students regarding the Tier 3 restrictions and how these will impact returning to campus in the new year.

The second term will officially start on Monday 11th January 2021, where any revision lectures will be delivered online.

Teaching and Exams

In-person teaching will commence on that date, however, and so it is extremely important for students who do not have exams this semester to be back on campus by Monday 11th January ready for them to begin. This also includes any practical element, such as laboratory or studio-based sessions.

Semester 1 exams will remain online and will take place from Monday 18th January until Wednesday 3rd February.

It is not mandatory for students to be on campus for these, however, if they would like to return, and take advantage of the study spaces available, then they are more than welcome to.

Semester 2 will commence on Monday 8th February, where it is planned that all taught programs will be delivered in-person. Therefore, it is expected for all students to be back on campus by this date.

COVID-19 Tests and the build-up to Christmas

Taking a test when students return home for Christmas is still encouraged but not mandatory. However, if a student is intending to take a test, then it is advised to do so before Sunday 13th December in case of a positive result. This means that after isolating for ten days, they will be able to return home safely and in time for the five-day relaxation period.

Information on testing when returning to campus is yet to be confirmed, however will be provided before Christmas.

There will still continue to be support for students who are not able to return home during Christmas too.

Richard Taylor also set out the plans for the university in the build-up to Christmas.

On campus, household mixing is still not permitted, and any activity in halls will continue as they did so during lockdown. This includes committees being allowed to hold virtual events for the hall, but no social activity in the hall that brings together households.

Some outdoor sport and physical activity can continue on campus again, and “IMS will resume in the new year” as long as it aligns with the Government guidance.

Holywell and Powerbase have reopened. Despite this, indoor sport and activity, with the exception of elite and performance athletes, is still prohibited.

Loughborough Students’ Union

The LSU building will remain open 8am-5pm until Friday 18th December, including the study spaces available.

This also allows sections including Action, Enterprise, Media, Rag, Societies, and Welfare & Diversity to continue with their “blended activities”, and the Executive Officers and Section Chairs will still be “available to contact via email and virtual meetings”.

The Union Building Spar and Purple Onion shops will stay open, and The Daily Grind will be allowed for takeaway refreshments.

The Socially Distanced Social Club is planning to make a return soon, and the Students’ Union will be publishing its arrangements ‘shortly’.

Article by James Bostock