VC Resignation: The Reactions

Following the announcement on Thursday that the Vice-Chancellor, Robert Allison, intends to step down at the end of the Academic Year, there was an outcry of kind words thanking the VC from those who supported him, and a sigh of relief from those who have opposed him.
Twitter was awash yesterday with thanks and fond memories of the Vice-Chancellor, with mentions of what a tremendous impact he’s left on the Loughborough Community.
No words will ever be able to convey what a tremendous impact and legacy #VCBob will leave behind! 💜 https://t.co/4UG0nk5O9E
— Sarah Musgrave (@_sarahmusgrave) November 26, 2020
An inspirational figure for me during my time at the University. Brought so much energy and a new perspective to leadership. #VCBob https://t.co/y8Y4UN3Vdw
— Steffan Lloyd (@steff9216) November 26, 2020
What a legacy he’ll leave. #VCBOB The Man. The Myth. The Legend. pic.twitter.com/Q3WxcRu9Za
— Chris McLeod (@McLeod_Research) November 26, 2020
Others spoke of the fond memories they have of his time at Loughborough.
At a time when universities are in the spotlight for not doing enough to support their students, here’s #VCBob on his push bike, checking in on isolating students in town. And this wasn’t a one-off.
Thanks to @kirstenn_green for the pic. pic.twitter.com/urrYQ8apxx
— Richard Taylor (@RichardTaylor_) November 26, 2020
Really sad that @lborouniversity #VCBob is leaving, and lots of people feeling the same from the tweets I’ve seen…
However this saddness will be nothing in comparison to when I have to go home tonight to tell Coco her self proclaimed “Boyfriend Big Bob” is leaving… pic.twitter.com/RFx23vRdtV
— 𝘼𝙡𝙡𝙮 𝙈𝙘𝘿𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡𝙙 𝘼𝙡𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙤 (@allymc29) November 26, 2020
I had the pleasure of taking #VCBob to India back in 2014, this photo of us with a giant naan sums him, such a warm, funny, genuine and human leader, we worked hard but also had a laugh on that trip, looking forward to working together for a bit longer yet #lborofamily pic.twitter.com/s9qRdkow8N
— Martyn Edwards (@Martyn_HE) November 27, 2020
There were a large multitude of memes put onto Loughborough Towersposting – the student meme group.
Despite all the positive recollections of his time as Vice-Chancellor, there were some who opposed him and are pleased to see him leave after 8 years as VC – with Loughborough People and Planet being the most vocal on Facebook.
This is how we’ll remember VC Bob 💜
– Refused to invest in mental health services.
– Refused to meet with student…
Posted by Loughborough People & Planet on Thursday, 26 November 2020
When asked about the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor, Loughborough People & Planet said:
“It’s difficult to feel fond of someone who ordered security to search students rooms unannounced with sniffer dogs and tried to hide that most students were innocent. We’re very critical of the VC on many other points too, such as expansion of shamefully unaffordable student accommodation and lack of investment in mental health services.
“However, it’s not personal, this is a problem with corporate VCs across the country and ultimately students and staff should have direct democratic control of their own learning and working conditions, rather than being in the hands of a small highly paid senior management team.”
Others posted on Loughborough Confessions and Depressions, an anonymous confessions Facebook page, about their relief that the VC is leaving.
#LuffCD34028
Bad things VC Bob did:
Refuse to fund mental health properly
Refuse to refund tuition fees
Threaten to fire…
Posted by Loughborough Confession and Depression on Thursday, 26 November 2020
Despite these negative reactions to him leaving, there has been overwhelming grief that Robert Allison is leaving the Loughborough Community, and outcries of support for whatever he does in the future.