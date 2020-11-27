VC Resignation: The Reactions

Following the announcement on Thursday that the Vice-Chancellor, Robert Allison, intends to step down at the end of the Academic Year, there was an outcry of kind words thanking the VC from those who supported him, and a sigh of relief from those who have opposed him.

Twitter was awash yesterday with thanks and fond memories of the Vice-Chancellor, with mentions of what a tremendous impact he’s left on the Loughborough Community.

No words will ever be able to convey what a tremendous impact and legacy #VCBob will leave behind! 💜 https://t.co/4UG0nk5O9E — Sarah Musgrave (@_sarahmusgrave) November 26, 2020

An inspirational figure for me during my time at the University. Brought so much energy and a new perspective to leadership. #VCBob https://t.co/y8Y4UN3Vdw — Steffan Lloyd (@steff9216) November 26, 2020

What a legacy he’ll leave. #VCBOB The Man. The Myth. The Legend. pic.twitter.com/Q3WxcRu9Za — Chris McLeod (@McLeod_Research) November 26, 2020

Others spoke of the fond memories they have of his time at Loughborough.

At a time when universities are in the spotlight for not doing enough to support their students, here’s #VCBob on his push bike, checking in on isolating students in town. And this wasn’t a one-off. Thanks to @kirstenn_green for the pic. pic.twitter.com/urrYQ8apxx — Richard Taylor (@RichardTaylor_) November 26, 2020

Really sad that @lborouniversity #VCBob is leaving, and lots of people feeling the same from the tweets I’ve seen… However this saddness will be nothing in comparison to when I have to go home tonight to tell Coco her self proclaimed “Boyfriend Big Bob” is leaving… pic.twitter.com/RFx23vRdtV — 𝘼𝙡𝙡𝙮 𝙈𝙘𝘿𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡𝙙 𝘼𝙡𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙤 (@allymc29) November 26, 2020

I had the pleasure of taking #VCBob to India back in 2014, this photo of us with a giant naan sums him, such a warm, funny, genuine and human leader, we worked hard but also had a laugh on that trip, looking forward to working together for a bit longer yet #lborofamily pic.twitter.com/s9qRdkow8N — Martyn Edwards (@Martyn_HE) November 27, 2020

There were a large multitude of memes put onto Loughborough Towersposting – the student meme group.

Despite all the positive recollections of his time as Vice-Chancellor, there were some who opposed him and are pleased to see him leave after 8 years as VC – with Loughborough People and Planet being the most vocal on Facebook.