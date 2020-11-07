Joe Biden is declared the winner of the 2020 US Presidential Election

Biden is elected the next President of the United States, Trump refuses to concede – Volunteer writer Callum Sayer explains Joe Biden’s victory in more detail

Only a few hours ago, the Associated Press projected that former US Vice President and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will become the 46th President of the United States of America.

JOE BIDEN DEFEATS PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP The Associated Press declares Joe Biden the winner of a grueling campaign for the American presidency. He will lead a polarized nation through a historic collision of health, economic and social crises. #APracecall pic.twitter.com/lInwqjX3PB — The Associated Press (@AP) November 7, 2020

Mr Biden, who ended Tuesday with 253 electoral college votes* won the key swing state of Pennsylvania, taking him over the 270 electoral college vote threshold to become the next US President. It also means that Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) will become the Vice President elect. Currently, the race stands with Mr Biden carrying 273 electoral votes over Mr Trump’s 214 votes

2020 US PRESIDENTIAL RACE (270 electoral votes to win): Joe Biden: 273

President Trump: 214 States yet to be called by @NBCNews: Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina pic.twitter.com/YzCvPYvRU2 — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 7, 2020

Kamala Harris has tweeted out a victory statement saying that the election was not about Joe or herself, but rather a victory for the American people, repeating the talking point that Biden will govern as president for the United States of America as opposed to just acting as a red/blue president

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

There has been no official comment, apart from a tweet claiming victory from US President Donald Trump who has refused to concede the race, however an official statement was issued by his campaign:

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and the reason why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth exposed. This election is far from over. Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure that election laws are fully upheld, and the rightful winner is seated”

I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

There is no evidence to suggest that there is widespread voter fraud despite Mr Trump using a 17-minute press conference at the White House on Thursday night to claim victory. Several networks cut away from the press conference citing the many mistruths, although CNN and FOX News carried the statement in full.

Despite the lawsuits that have been filed by the Trump campaign, it should be noted that the mood among many Republicans is to inform Mr Trump to start planning to transition to ensure a full and orderly transition of power. Mr Trump’s constitutional term expires at midday on 20th January next year.

In other news, NBC News has projected that the Democrats will retain control of the House of Representatives, whilst control of the senate remains deadlocked with run off seats in Georgia and Kansas going to run-off elections which won’t be decided until 2021.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Leader of the Opposition Keir Starmer have also congratulated the President-Elect on his victory. however Biden’s election success raises questions for the future of British policy, especially with regards to trade negotiations post-Brexit.

Congratulations to @JoeBiden on his election as President of the United States of America. He ran a campaign on the values that we in the United Kingdom share – decency, integrity, compassion and strength. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) November 7, 2020

*Under the American system, the next US president is decided by a system called the Electoral College. Every 4 years, the College meets with the sole constitutional purpose of voting for and certifying the next President and Vice President of the United States. This college is based on a state-wide popular vote, with each elector pledging to vote for a particular candidate. Once the decision has been made, the college sends the result to the United States Senate which then certifies the result.

Header designed by Christos Alamaniotis – Assistant Head of Design

Article edited by Connor Wade – Politics Editor