Back to the Bubble | Episode 2

Before term starts, we wanted to know a bit more about the plans that Loughborough University have in place for learning and teaching, so we sent Sophie to find out a bit more!

Presenter: Sophie Bracher
Camera Operator: Sophie Bracher, Ben Cooke, David Owens
Audio Operator: David Owens, Bethan Clargo
Editor: Ben Cooke
Executive Producer: Ben Cooke

