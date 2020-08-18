University Outlines Next Steps for Affected A-level U-turn Applicants

The University have given an updated response regarding the U-turn in A-level results which outlines the next step for affected applicants.

At 4pm today, Loughborough University outlined the next steps for affected A-level students as a result of the government’s U-turn in exam results. This is an update of their previous response released yesterday.

The University have announced that:

“If, as a consequence of the adoption of Centre Assessed Grades, you now meet or exceed the exact conditions of the offer made to you by Loughborough University, we will stand-by our original offer to you and will be able to confirm your place for 2020 entry. This applies to students who selected Loughborough as their Conditional Firm, and where relevant Conditional Insurance, choice.” “If, after the adoption of Centre Assessed Grades you still do not meet our offer then unfortunately, we will not be able to confirm your place this year. For those students who achieved results equivalent to or one grade short, we would be happy to offer you a place starting in Autumn 2021.”

The University have also made it clear that they have:

“no vacancies in Clearing/Adjustment.”

However if would still like to attend Loughborough University, the University stated that:

“If you wish to still come to Loughborough and believe you now meet the requirements of the original offer you should register your interest by telephoning our call centre from 0900 on Wednesday. If you have already done this today (Tuesday) you do not need to contact us again.”

The full updated statement from Loughborough University can be found here which includes the next steps for applicants: https://www.lboro.ac.uk/study/a-level-results-statement/

Information correct as of 18/07/2020 16:39

Header by Joshua Gray.