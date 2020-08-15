Freshers Limited to One Member of Household on Campus During Arrival

Information regarding arrival week has been released which includes the precautions taken to adhere to social distancing measures in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

As per usual, students will be allocated with a specific arrival date to control the flow of people arriving at the university. Arrival week is scheduled before the academic year begins to make sure those in accommodation will have time to attend induction, enrol as well as get to know other students.

However unlike previous years, students will only be allowed to be accompanied by one person from their household. Furthermore, those accompanying from the households will be allowed to take their belongings to their room but, will not be able to help the students unpack. Freshers helpers will also not be able to help students move their belongings into their accommodation. However, the only exception is if the helper or committee member is in their bubble – for example, in the same flat as one another.

One fresher has spoken to us about their concerns for arrival week:

“We’re only 18 and moving out for the first time so it’s going to be emotional and stressful as it is, and it’s going to be made even harder without having our parents there to support us!”

More information regarding arrival week can be found here: https://www.lboro.ac.uk/students/welcome/before-you-arrive/arrival-information/

And information for parents can be found here: https://www.lboro.ac.uk/students/welcome/parents/

In regards to Freshers, LSU have announced on their Facebook page that they are “putting the finishing touches” to the plan for this year. They are planning to “provide you with an authentic Freshers experience, in line with the current Government guidelines”.

More information regarding Freshers will be released in the coming weeks.

Header by Joshua Grey.