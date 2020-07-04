Resuming of Campus Tours & the Re-Opening of Pilkington Library

The University has just announced plans to resume campus tours for prospective students over the course of the summer.

The resuming of campus tours have been announced in light of the Government further easing lockdown restrictions with pubs, hairdressers and cinemas being just a few of the establishments which were able to re-open on the 4th July.

The campus tours are a great way to see the University campus in a relaxed environment with staff members available to answer any questions and queries prospective students have on the University and campus.

Whilst complying with Government regulations and restrictions, the campus tours are currently limited to twenty-five people per day with a maximum of one accompaniment per person. However, the University has said that they hope to increase this amount in the coming weeks regarding any further advancements in the Covid-19 measures and easing of lockdown regulations.

To make the environment safe and to further act in accordance to government guidelines, hand sanitiser will also be provided for all visitors and social distancing measures will be implemented.

In other developments, the Pilkington Library has announced that it will re-open to Loughborough students and staff from Monday 6th July.

The opening times for the library are Monday through to Friday from 10am to 4pm.

For the time being, twenty individual study spaces and eight PCs on Level 3 will be available for visitors. However access to book shelves on the lower floors will not be available but, the Library will be operating a “book fetching service” for print books at the Loughborough campus.

The Library café and vending machines will not be available so, visitors are advised to bring their own refreshments and adhere to social distancing measures.

Further information regarding the reopening of Pilkington Library can be found in the Twitter thread linked below:

We're delighted to announce that from Monday 6th July, the Pilkington Library will re-open to Loughborough staff & students as a study environment, Monday to Friday 10am – 4pm inclusive. [1/16] pic.twitter.com/EgL2u5C6LM — Lboro Uni Library (@lborolibrary) July 2, 2020

Article by Emily Jackson.

Featured photo by Joshua Gray.