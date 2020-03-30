Netflix Newbies: Drive to Survive

Label volunteer, Maria Petreanu, recommends what to watch as we stay in our homes.

Skill, determination and drama. The perfect recipe for an entertaining sports championship, watched every year by millions across the Globe. Also, as it turns out, everything you need for the perfect Netflix binge-worthy show. There is no secret in the fact that Netflix can spot a good show opportunity from miles away. So, with much-loved films like Rush or Ford v Ferrari selling out cinemas for the past decade, you’d think this show would have happened sooner. Formula 1: Drive to Survive has blessed our screen once more for the highly anticipated second season, and it’s better than ever, with more teams, more drama, frustration, celebration and achievements all across the board.

Now, you must be thinking – I don’t watch Formula 1 and I couldn’t care less about this show. Those were my exact thoughts last year when the first season came out. And still somehow, Drive to Survive has managed to become one of my favourite shows on Netflix, making me eagerly anticipate the next Grand Prix races, team changes and oh-so-entertaining paddocks arguments. If you’ve never cared about this sport but you love a well-made, tension-filled, fascinating series with lots of laughs and emotional moments, hear me out!

The show follows some of the most loved teams in F1 through last season’s championship. With ambitious and competitive drivers, cut-throat managers and eager journalists, the sport is presented through the eyes of everyone involved. There are funny moments, every something minutes an angry team boss will shout stuff like “f*cking everything’s f*cked up.” Driver rivalries will remind you of playground fights, only with full-grown men in racing suits. That’s not to say the show doesn’t have plenty of serious and touching moments. There are business challenges, family dramas, career changes and sad losses that will keep you on the edge of your seat the entire time.

If you watched the first season and though it was pretty good, you’ll be happy to know this year’s show includes Mercedes and Ferrari – the top two teams in the sport at the moment. We get to peek behind the curtain of World-known drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel, while first season favourites like Daniel Ricciardo and Charles Leclerc take us through what it’s like to change teams and prove yourself in a brand-new car.

So, if you have a lot of free time on your hands and need something to binge-watch in about two days, give the first season a go and I guarantee you will be hooked, and probably just as sad as I am that the first races of this year’s championship have currently been cancelled. You will discover a different type of athlete, as strong-willed and hungry for success as you would expect, and a sport full of tension and passion, with constant ups and downs.

Featured image by Maria Petreanu.