Media and COV-19

Media volunteer, Callum Sayer, shares what is happening with nationwide and local radio amidst the pandemic.

New research this week revealed that over 9 in 10 people are tuning into the radio to get the latest information on the COV-19. Whether it is playing the music to make us feel good, or giving us the up to date information on the developing situation with the pandemic, what role, if any should radio, especially student radio be playing?

Well, it’s no secret of what is happening in the wider industry at the moment. Starting at the BBC, emergency plans have already been enacted at the local and national level. BBC Local Radio in England and the Channel Islands are running a standardised schedule, starting at 6am in the morning, running through to 10pm at night. With sport being suspended, BBC Radio 5live, the BBC’s all-news station, is linking up with BBC London to provide an all UK overnight show so resources can be streamlined. Although, what does not reassure me is the interview given from the Director General Lord Hall to members of the Media select committee.

“You could imagine a local station or some other part of our news operation being out of action for a period.”

Now, whilst I do not disagree with Lord Hall, I believe that there are ways around this. Let’s assume BBC Radio Leicester is knocked out of action due to numerous staff catching the virus. Control of the station could revert to the East Midlands hub in Nottingham for a pan-regional programme, taking East Midlands Today at 6:30pm. This could cut down on the number of staff, freeing up people to keep these services on the air.

Commercial radio has changed its output too, although I would like to take this moment to call out Capital FM for launching its new three-headed breakfast show this week and not following the example of its sister station, Heart. This shows that feature dual-headed presenters there are featuring one person in the studio, and another working from home, although I have noticed that they are running features such as ‘spreading messages of positivity’ in between the songs.

Now I should make a confession, I am part of 9.6million listeners who listen to Heart, and I do agree with the actions they’ve taken. But I do think that covering every news bulletin, on all of Global’s stations a little bit concerning. However, in light of recent information, I fear that this may be the case. Therefore, a proposition. Perhaps, there could be a bulletin of positivity, aired after the half-hour bulletins on Heart, Capital, Smooth, Gold and Radio X.

Now, student radio wise, the picture is a bit vague. LSU media took the decision to close down the radio studio before the union closed down activities in the wake of the Prime Minister’s announcement of a lockdown. I do not disagree with this. We do not have the capacity to run a remote broadcast service, and we are all volunteers and our safety is paramount. But I think there are ways in which we can be relevant and remain on air. Firstly, providing a vital service for those who are still on campus and require companionship. This can be done by taking the LCR breakfast show, Good Morning Loughborough into a podcast, bringing them the latest news, some comedy and some entertainment for those that need it,

Secondly, other shows on the schedule could also be podcasts too. I’m in the process of converting my show, ‘Sayer on Air’ into a Quarantine Diary, interviewing people about how quarantine affects their lives. Ultimately, if it can make someone smile, then the job is done.

In summary, in this hour of need, radio is providing the nation a comforting ear, familiarity and informing listeners about the scale of the national emergency that we are under. We will come out the other side of this, and when that happens, we can fully, as my favourite radio station says, ‘turn up the feel-good’

As an aside, I recommend that people do follow official advice and guidance on CoVid-19. For this information, go to nhs.uk/coronavirus for the latest health information.

Featured image by Frankie Stevens