Jodie Parry, the Design Society Events Coordinator, explains why you should get involved with the Design Society this year.

Are you looking for a community where you can unleash your creativity? Perhaps you take an innovative and design-oriented degree and want to expand your skills, and prepare for the industry? Or maybe you’re feeling adventurous and want to try something new?

Well, look no further than Loughborough Design Society, a place where creative minds can meet and collaborate, to explore multiple disciplines and formats of design.

I joined the Design Society last year, a nervous Fresher, I approached last years committee at the Bazaar and immediately felt welcomed. I initially joined because I study design, and well, it just made sense, but what I didn’t expect was to become part of such an inspiring and supportive network of talented creatives.

Even though I love my degree, it is limited to certain areas of design, so being part of the society enabled me to experiment with different types of design, a much-welcomed change (especially approaching deadlines). The design society has been able to offer me so much, which is why in my opinion it is the best society at Loughborough!

This year, we’ve shaken things up a little, and have assigned each month a theme to allow our members to explore a wide range of design platforms. This includes, but is not limited to; graphic design, engineering, fashion design, and photography. In addition to this, one Wednesday a month we are hosting an ‘Alumni Wednesday’, in which our excellent Loughborough alumni will be coming in to share their experiences and offer advice.

In-between our challenging workshops and seasonal surprises we also have a number of socials, and some very special guest visits. Our schedule is absolutely jam-packed with amazing opportunities and an even more amazing committee (if I do say so myself) to bring out the designer, the artist, the photographer, the engineer, the fashion designer, and the imagination in all of you.

To start the year: October is all about Freshers and Halloween, we know you’ll have a lot going on, so we’ve got two events planned, our Introductory social on the 17th October and our pumpkin carving event on the 29th October. You will be able to find more information about this in the coming weeks, so keep an eye out for us!

Featured Image by Jodie Parry & Charley Orr