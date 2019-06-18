Your Label Committee 2019-2020!

Your Label 2019-2020 Committee;

Editor – Anna Cooper

Assistant Editor – Emma Ames

Head of Design – Frankie Stevens

Assistant Head of Design – Sarah Hannaford

News – Amie Woodyatt

Culture – Leanne McCarthy

Entertainment – Izzy Brann

Features – Vicki Phillips

Sport – Bella Butler

Social Media – Leah Langley

Here at Label we are so excited to deliver you all of your breaking news, entertainment, sport, features, culture and everything in between over the next year! You can meet us at the societies bazaar on the 29th September for more information as to how to get involved with Label and Media as a whole. We’ll also be arriving at your hall to too so make sure you attend!

You can keep up to date with all of our articles on the LSU Media Facebook page and website: https://media.lsu.co.uk/?cat=568

There, you can find out all information about becoming a Media member, so watch this space!

We can’t wait to get started!