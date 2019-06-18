Your Label Committee 2019-2020!

Your Label 2019-2020 Committee;
Editor – Anna Cooper
Assistant Editor – Emma Ames
Head of Design – Frankie Stevens
Assistant Head of Design – Sarah Hannaford
News – Amie Woodyatt
Culture – Leanne McCarthy
Entertainment – Izzy Brann
Features – Vicki Phillips
Sport – Bella Butler
Social Media – Leah Langley
Here at Label we are so excited to deliver you all of your breaking news, entertainment, sport, features, culture and everything in between over the next year! You can meet us at the societies bazaar on the 29th September for more information as to how to get involved with Label and Media as a whole. We’ll also be arriving at your hall to too so make sure you attend!
You can keep up to date with all of our articles on the LSU Media Facebook page and website: https://media.lsu.co.uk/?cat=568
There, you can find out all information about becoming a Media member, so watch this space!
We can’t wait to get started!