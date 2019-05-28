Label Committee Applications 2019/20 | Music Editor

Role profile for Label Music Editor

Duties and responsibilities:

Create and post briefs on a monthly basis for Label volunteers on popular musicians, new album/singles and who to watch in that month

Alongside the Editor, contact music events to attend and review

Be reliable, confident and approachable with committee members and volunteers

Attend committee meetings

Opportunities:

• Learn how to manage a group and work within in a team.

• Have work published in print and online.

• To work closely with other media sections and gain a greater understanding of other media outlets and the running of the Students Union.

• A chance to expand on creativity and push your section in new and different directions.

Useful previous experience:

• An interest in different aspects of entertainment as it is a varied section.

• An interest and skill in writing and editing.

• To have written for Label Magazine/another publication/personal blog etc.

Average time commitment:

• Around 10 hours per week plus additional time in the run up to each of the special editions.

• Additional time during Exec Elections.

Responsible to:

Media EO, Label Editor

You can apply here. Deadline 24th June.

For more information and all finished applications, contact Chris Leroux.