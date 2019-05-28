LSU Media
Label Committee Applications 2019/20 | Music Editor

Role profile for Label Music Editor

Duties and responsibilities:

  • Create and post briefs on a monthly basis for Label volunteers on popular musicians, new album/singles and who to watch in that month
  • Alongside the Editor, contact music events to attend and review
  • Be reliable, confident and approachable with committee members and volunteers
  • Attend committee meetings

Opportunities:

• Learn how to manage a group and work within in a team.
• Have work published in print and online.
• To work closely with other media sections and gain a greater understanding of other media outlets and the running of the Students Union.
• A chance to expand on creativity and push your section in new and different directions.

Useful previous experience:

• An interest in different aspects of entertainment as it is a varied section.
• An interest and skill in writing and editing.
• To have written for Label Magazine/another publication/personal blog etc.

Average time commitment:

• Around 10 hours per week plus additional time in the run up to each of the special editions.
• Additional time during Exec Elections.

Responsible to:

Media EO, Label Editor

You can apply here. Deadline 24th June.

For more information and all finished applications, contact Chris Leroux.

About Author

Label Editor for 2018-19; nominated for best volunteer writing at the 2018 Media Awards; a dog person.

