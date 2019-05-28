Label Committee Applications 2019/20 | Music Editor

Role profile for Label Music Editor
Duties and responsibilities:
- Create and post briefs on a monthly basis for Label volunteers on popular musicians, new album/singles and who to watch in that month
- Alongside the Editor, contact music events to attend and review
- Be reliable, confident and approachable with committee members and volunteers
- Attend committee meetings
Opportunities:
• Learn how to manage a group and work within in a team.
• Have work published in print and online.
• To work closely with other media sections and gain a greater understanding of other media outlets and the running of the Students Union.
• A chance to expand on creativity and push your section in new and different directions.
Useful previous experience:
• An interest in different aspects of entertainment as it is a varied section.
• An interest and skill in writing and editing.
• To have written for Label Magazine/another publication/personal blog etc.
Average time commitment:
• Around 10 hours per week plus additional time in the run up to each of the special editions.
• Additional time during Exec Elections.
Responsible to:
Media EO, Label Editor
You can apply here. Deadline 24th June.
For more information and all finished applications, contact Chris Leroux.