News Update 26.05.19

Media Awards Winners

Last week we had the annual Media Awards, it was incredible! Here in Label, our award for Best Designer went to Omeiza Haruna, Best Writer went to Bella Butler, and Overall Label Contribution went to Leanne McCarthy! A huge well done to everyone on the shortlists, to Josh Gray for winning volunteer of the year, Liam Hopley for winning Hess is Moore, me for winning Senate Member of the Year, and Tim McGovern for winning Lifetime achievement.

New website launched for final-year students

Finalists – are you ready for life after Loughborough? If you are expected to graduate this year, there’s some information you need to know about before you leave. The University has put together a microsite so you can access all of the relevant information in one place. It includes information from the Careers Network and the Alumni Association, as well as what you need to do with your University IT account before the end of your studies. In addition, there are details on everything you need to know for Graduation as well as a guide to help you with your finances after university.

Loughborough Enterprise Awards

Tuesday night saw the return of Loughborough’s bi-annual Enterprise Awards, which took place at the University’s Science and Enterprise Park. In attendance were more than 130 guests, comprised of local and global organisations, as well as the university’s enterprising academics and students. The awards were split into three categories, Impact, Commercial Potential and Partnership, and gained more than 5,000 public votes. Overall the evening was a wonderful celebration of enterprise in Loughborough and the primary winners were as follows:

Impact: Map-matching and crash-mapping algorithms to help reduce crashes on Britain’s roads, in partnership with Highways England and AECOM.

Commercial Potential: FloodMap Live- a ground-breaking street-level flood prediction solution.

Partnerships: Rolls-Royce- this award celebrated the long-standing partnership between the company and the university.

Overton Poetry Prize Winner Announced

The winner of the 2018 Overton Poetry Prize has recently been announced at a poetry reading last Thursday. The award goes to one of our alumna, Natalie Moore, for her powerful collection of poetry ‘Single Girl Lies Hidden’. Natalie read from this sequence at the event hosted in Martin Hall, honouring #metoo with her linguistic skill, alongside Hanna Pape and Julie Cheung, who both study creative writing.

Theresa May gone in June

This week Theresa May made a tearful appearance to announce that she would be stepping down as Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister on 7th June. This revelation comes after months of pressure upon May from the opposition, her own party and a nation that is frankly fed up with Brexit. Now, the headlines are being dominated by the leadership contest, with Boris Johnson currently running as the bookie’s favourite to take May’s place. Among others currently declared to be running are Matt Hancock, the current Health Secretary, Jeremy Hunt, Foreign Secretary and Ester McVey, a back-bencher. The deadline for nominations is 10th June, to be followed by hustings across the country and then a postal ballot of Conservative Party members. To find out more click here.

China to Spend $1.5 billion on New Panda Park

Giant pandas will soon have a gigantic new nature reserve to call their own and ensure the future of their species. The Chinese government is preparing to designate a massive swath of wilderness as the Giant Panda Nature Reserve. The park is set to span 10,476 square miles – which is almost three times the size of Yellowstone National Park. With plans for the park set to be finalized in the fall, the park has already secured over $1.5 billion in funding from the state-owned Bank of China

Collectively, the park will connect 67 different nature reserves and protected areas, most of which are located in the Sichuan Province.

Featured image by Amie Woodyatt.