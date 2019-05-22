Returning volunteer, Isaac Cave brings us his views on the recent release of Avengers Endgame. Want to know if it’s worth an expensive trip to the cinema? Read on to find out…

This is it. The big one. Eleven years. Twenty one films. All leading to this. I can guarantee that the majority of this review will be spoiler free because if you’d seen the look on my face after I’d left the cinema, you’d understand why. It is no exaggeration when I say that Avengers Endgame will be remembered as the movie of our generation. Everyone from the cast, crew, writers and directors have done an outstanding job with such a big task. Endgame is unbelievable. It will lift you up, knock you down, make you laugh and cry. It’s an emotional rollercoaster.

To start off, everyone’s performance was amazing. As a film that has to cram so many characters in, everyone gets their deserved screen time and by the end, all stories reach a satisfying conclusion. At times, it’s hard-hitting emotionally and there are several moments that will grip you by the heart and not let go.

One thing I was worried about before seeing this film was the rumours about the time travel aspect. The reason for this is that time travel in fiction mostly fails to work because it is such a complex (not to mention scientifically impossible) tool to work with, many films failing out of not following their own rules or not explaining them properly. Mercifully, the directors and writers acknowledge this and approach time travel very carefully and explain what they’re doing and what they can and can’t do. It’s also used to great effect for some really touching character moments.

There really isn’t more I could say about Avengers Endgame without revealing what happens but I can’t help thinking the MCU is going to suffer after this. It will be another ten years or so before Marvel will be able to create something of this magnitude with an even greater impact. But for now we have Endgame and it’s nothing short of outstanding. Word of advice though, go to the bathroom before it starts.

