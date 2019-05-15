Why Loughborough?

Returning volunteer, Ada Ughanwa shares what made her decide to choose Loughborough University!

When you do your research into Loughborough you just find images of a small market town that has lots of old people in it, however, this is the smaller picture and Loughborough has a lot more to offer.

Despite Loughborough not being my first-choice university, coming to the open day changed my mind quickly! Fields of grass, good sun, and a swimming pool won me over. I chose Loughborough in the end because it was top ten in the UK- now number seven in most university rankings! It was and still is in the top ten for my course Sociology with Criminology, wasn’t too far from home – London and it was near my church branch in Leicester!

Having been here for two years I can say that it is a good university both academically and socially. The teaching for my course has been good and I’ve heard great feedback from other courses as well!

In my first year, I became a Course Representative so, I was able to voice any issues regarding the course and this role was really useful as I got to know my lecturers well and was able to find out about any changes in regards to the course. Also, you get a personal tutor for the whole three/fours year that you’re here and I found this super helpful especially when it came to referencing and proof checking coursework!

In terms of social life, Loughborough has an amazing union which consists of over 100 societies so you’re bound to find friends there and find societies that you’re interested in as well! In my first year, I took part in a volunteering project where I went to a fancy award ceremony in Birmingham (the food was lovely.)

Loughborough as a town has lots of restaurants where you can dine in such as Nando’s, Heavenly Desserts and Bella Italia – you get 50% off here using Unidays. They also have two cheap cinemas Odeon and Cineworld which is great for bargain deals on films!

Loughborough as a whole is really good from the town to the university, it has allowed me to live a fulfilling student life without really having to budget because of how cheap everything is and it has shaped me to become the best version of myself. I couldn’t have asked for a better university experience!

Featured image by Omeiza Haruna