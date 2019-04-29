News Update 28.04.19

Welcome to Label’s fortnightly news update, bringing you a few headlines from Loughborough, the UK and around the world.

Loughborough Wins at NaSTAs

LSUTV came back from the National Student Television Awards with two wins and six other shortlists on the night! An amazing haul from our fantastic team this year, with special credit going to Match Report Live: Fight Night and Dangerously Cheesy for their wins against industry-standard competition! Congratulations and thank you to all of our volunteers in LSU Media!

Loughborough Wins at Whatuni Student Choice Award

Loughborough University won the Whatuni Student Choice Award for Accommodation at the 2019 ceremony, held last night in London. This year’s results, published at Whatuni.com, also place Loughborough in the top three in a further six categories: Students’ Union (2nd), University Facilities (2nd), Clubs and Societies (2nd), University of the Year (3rd), Job Prospects (3rd) and Postgraduate (3rd).

London Marathon

Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge ran the second fastest marathon in history to win the London Marathon for a fourth time as Britain’s Mo Farah finished fifth. Kipchoge, 34, who broke the world record in Berlin last year, triumphed in two hours two minutes 38 seconds. Farah finished three minutes one second behind Kipchoge, while Briton Callum Hawkins was 10th. Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei, 25, became the youngest female London winner, with Britain’s Charlotte Purdue 10th. Ethiopia’s Mosinet Geremew and Mule Wasihun finished second and third respectively behind Kipchoge

Sri Lanka Easter Attacks

The death toll in Sri Lanka has soared to 290 after a wave of blasts hit churches and luxury hotels across the country on Easter Sunday. Police said 24 people had been arrested; all but one of the nine attackers have been identified and most came from “middle or upper middle class” families. UK officials have stated that the Islamic State group (IS) was linked to the bombings – but it remains unclear whether it inspired, planned or directed the attacks. About 500 people are injured and at least 35 foreigners are among the dead. The bombings were the deadliest violence Sri Lanka has witnessed since the end of the country’s civil war in 2009.

Comedian Wins Ukrainian Presidency

Ukrainian comedian Volodymyr Zelensky has scored a landslide victory in the country’s presidential election. With nearly all ballots counted in the run-off vote, Mr Zelensky had taken more than 73% with incumbent Petro Poroshenko trailing far behind on 24%. “I will never let you down,” Mr Zelensky told celebrating supporters.

Sir Ian McKellen Celebrates 80th With 80 Performances

The legendary English actor is celebrating his birthday by performing 80 different solo shows across the UK to benefit local theatres. Each show consists of personal anecdotes, excerpts, and readings from the likes of Shakespeare and Tolkien, among others – and McKellen has apparently been recruiting audience members to the stage as well. McKellen will officially be turning 80 years old on May 25th, and he plans on celebrating the occasion by performing in his hometown of Lancashire.

