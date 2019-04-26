BUCS Update

Our Editor, Amie Woodyatt, bring you a quick read on the latest BUCS competition updates and what we should be looking forward to this term.

Here at Loughborough, the British University and Colleges Sport league is a pretty big deal. As the top Sports Subjects university in the world, if you haven’t noticed, we’re always striving to improve our sporting clubs, get involved in more competitions, and win more.

For nearly 40 years, Loughborough University have won the BUCS competition year upon year. This year, we entered 100 teams into the league; throughout the season, they have secured 548 wins, with 402 defeats and 62 draws. This makes our win rate 59%.

Usually, we’re far ahead of our competition – but this year, it’s close. While Loughborough University are currently sat on 4901.7 points; the University of Nottingham are in second with a brilliant (and frightening) 4780.5.

Nottingham appears to be the only group we should be worried about (for this year), though. The University of Durham, who are sat in third, have nearly 1000 points less than us, with a total of 3968.5.

To plug a few teams, Women’s Indoor Cricket 1st, Men’s Futsal 1st, Men’s Lacrosse 2nd, Women’s Netball 2nd, Women’s Cricket MCCU, Women’s Rugby Union 2nd, and Men’s Tennis 2ndteams have all won allof their games so far.

Of course, we wish all teams who have games yet to play the best of luck. Currently, the last game of the year is the Men’s Outdoor Cricket Trophy Final on June 27th. By then, we should know if we’ve officially won another year, but let’s keep our fingers crossed!

If you want to see some BUCS action immediately, the Athletics 10,000m Championships will be held here at Loughborough tomorrow, Saturday 27thApril.

If you want to check out updates, events and stats on our teams, head on over to the BUCS website here.

For now, good luck to all of the other teams playing – keep winning, not long now!

Featured image by: Omeiza Haruna