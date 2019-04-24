Our News Editor, Izzy Brann, tells us a bit about the elections coming up next week.

Local elections for an approximate total of 8,425 positions are scheduled to be held next week, on Thursday 2nd May across the UK. While the Brexit bedlam has somewhat overshadowed the upcoming polling, it is still important to make sure you have your say in both your home town and Loughborough.

Polls open at 7am on the Thursday and close at 10pm, and anyone over the age of 18 is eligible to vote in the local election, provided that they are registered on the electoral roll. In the case of students, it is possible to be registered in both your home and university locality.

Charnwood Borough Council has 52 seats up for election in total, across 28 wards. The current political composition of the council, which is responsible for managing parks and public places, the ever-pressing issue of of homelessness, planning applications and more, are 41 Conservatives, 9 Labour and 2 Independent.

There are candidates running from these parties again, but also others including the Green Party. To find out more about who’s running, click here.

So, don’t forget to register and head to your local polling station on 2nd May.

Featured image by: Omeiza Haruna