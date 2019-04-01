News Update 31.03.19

Welcome to Label’s fortnightly news update, bringing you a few headlines from Loughborough, the UK and around the world.

New Media Chair

Congratulations to Chris Leroux for winning the position of Media Chair for 2019-20, we wish you the best of luck for the upcoming year. Well done to the other candidates, Ed Radford and Meg Jocson-Ong, we look forward to seeing you in Media throughout next year working with the team.

Lumps and Bumps

1157 pairs of lumps and bumps are in safe hands! LSU held training on how to check for Breast and Testicular cancer on Wednesday – and a whopping 1157 people turned out, including students, staff and members of the public! Remember to check yourself regularly as, unfortunately, both forms of cancer are becoming increasingly recurrent.

Ore Oduba

On 27 March, alumnus and television broadcaster Ore Oduba shared an insight into his career as part of this year’s Personal Best: My Story series. He was super passionate about LSU Media and how important it is for developing yourself in journalism and even cracked out a few Strictly moves, much to everyone’s amusement. Thanks to Ore for popping into Media after your talk, it was awesome to show you around Media and chat!

Debenhams secures £200 million with lenders

Struggling department store chain Debenhams has agreed a £200m refinancing lifeline with lenders. The deal offered “reassurance” for employees, pension holders, suppliers and lenders, it said. The retailer said it would continue with plans to cut the number of its stores and negotiate rent reductions. The financial deal leaves the door open for Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct, which has been vying to seize control of Debenhams, to make a bid. “We are pleased to have agreed this comprehensive funding package which secures the future of the Debenhams business,” said Debenhams chairman Terry Duddy.

George Clooney calls for hotel boycott over Brunei LGBT laws

Hollywood actor George Clooney is calling for a boycott of nine luxury hotels with links to Brunei, after the country said gay sex and adultery would soon be punishable by death. From 3 April, homosexuals could face being whipped or stoned in the tiny South East Asian state. In 2014, Brunei became the first East Asian country to adopt Islamic Sharia law despite widespread condemnation.

Another US State Has Just Made Shelter Pets Their Official State Animal

As a means of raising awareness for animal adoption, the state of Ohio has just made shelter pets their state animal. The designation was officially instated last week after the Ohio Senate approved Senate Bill 86. Ohio is not the first to pass such legislation advocating for animal adoption; Colorado, California, Georgia, Illinois, and Tennessee have all made shelter pets their official state animal, and Texas and Oregon are currently considering similar measures, according to the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS).

Here in Media, we’re also working to be more open for our volunteers. You can view a copy of the latest Minutes here. If you have any other questions about Label, you can email labeleditor@lsu.co.uk, or for general enquiries, our Media EO Jazz, at MediaEO@lsu.co.uk

If you’d like to hear about something you’re interested in, do contact us at labeleditor@lsu.co.uk or labelnews@lsu.co.uk with any stories which are important for us students.