LIVE BLOG: IMS Football Cup Final

21:30: And that’s all! Elvyn have won the IMS Football Cup Final 2019! – Commentary by Christopher Leroux
21:29: Massive opportunity for the Holt to bring it back and it was missed!
21:26: There will be two minutes of added time on this marathon of a game
21:24: It looks like Elvyn are attempting to time-waste in order to secure victory
21:22: A missed opportunity for Elvyn to score, but do they need it?
21:19: 7 minutes left on the clock and it looks like Elvyn have it
21:17: Elyvn score. Elvyn 2 – 1 Holt
21:17: GOOOOAAAAAALLLLLL
21:16: A moment of excitement as the Holt progressed up the pitch, alas it was short-lived
21:15: “BOOOOOOOO” – Hazel Shanley
21:13: The Elvyn crowd have again started to sing carols, in attempt to gain divine intervention possibly
21:12: “That’s an aggressive Deer” – Josh Gray
21:11: We now go into the last 15 minutes of Extra Time
21:10: The crowd have been advised that there will be no pitch invasion at the end of the game
21:08: We are now in half time of extra time, with little ground gained by either team
21:05: A missed opportunity to score from Elvyn, with fantastic defending from the Holt
21:04: And now Christmas songs
21:03: It must be dire for Elvyn as the crowd have started chanting the Lord’s Prayer
20:58: 6 minutes into Extra Time and not much has happened
20:54: “This isn’t a game of two halves, this is a game of two halves, and then two more halves” – Tim McGovern
20:53: Extra Time has started with no major advantage to either team, it could go either way here
20:49: Full Time. Elvyn 1 – 1 Holt. We go into extra time here
20:47: AMAZING GOAL from The Holt! Elvyn 1 – 1 Holt
20:47: GOOOOAAAAAAALLLLLL
20:44: Minimum of 4 minutes given to extra time according to the 4th official
20:43: “Where history begins” – Ed Radford and Tim McGovern; rather optimistic at the moment
20:42: 87th minute and Elvyn miss an open opportunity to score
20:39: “Nothing’s really happening… But I have cracked open a packet of Doritos” – Josh Gray
20:37: Free kick to Elvyn, they miss, much to the surprise of us all…
20:34: LSU Media are very pleased we no longer have to sit here for longer than 90 minutes. Temperatures are low
20:32: After almost the entire game Elvyn score! Chris Stevenson. Elvyn 1 – 0 Holt
20:32: GOOOOAAAAAAALLLLLL
20:29: : With this many opportunities we don’t know whether any of these lads will get any grad jobs
20:27: “What a save!” – Josh Thompson, as the Holt launch a stunning defense
20:23: Elvyn’s goalie has gone down, he seems okay but looks absolutely knackered
20:20: SUBSTITUTION – Elvyn’s Ethan Bennett-Gant for Sam Jones
20:19: Free kick to the Holt and such a close shot, but yet again, a missed opportunity to score
20:17: YET ANOTHER MISSED OPPORTUNITY for the Holt to score, the tension here is worse than the Cuban Missile Crisis
20:15: It seems that both crowds have run out of new chants, with the Holt’s Hall Chair screaming at the top of her voice “BOOOOOOO”
20:14: FANTASTIC defense from the Holt’s keeper! Saving their chances at winning
20:13: Controversial decision by the Ref to call handball by Elvyn.
20:11: Tensions have reached a breaking point as the Holt are dissatisfied with several decisions by the officials
20:09: TWO VERY CLOSE attempts by the Holt to score, one on the bar and the other with a fantastic save from Elvyn’s goalie
20:08: Yet another missed opportunity by Elvyn to score, we’ve been told that extra time will be 30 minutes long if no-one scores
20:04: The Holt seemed to have forgotten where the goal is; instead attempting to score in Elvyn’s dugout
20:02: The Holt’s manager effortlessly provided a header when the ball came his way
20:00: Elvyn’s ball and it’s a strong start for the poshest hall on campus
19:57: The teams have come back on the pitch ready for the second half
19:44: Half-Time, and neither team are yet to score, tensions are high here in the stands.
19:41: If possession is 9/10ths of the Law then the Holt and Elvyn will be fighting for joint custody in court for the ball
19:39: YET ANOTHER missed opportunity by Elvyn to score
19:38: Offside, in the middle of the pitch!
19:34: Impressive save by the Holt’s goal keeper
19:32: The Holt Free Kick and yet again they miss, I feel like both teams are trying to catch a fog here
19:31: “I believe that’s what’s known as an argie bargie” – Ed Radford, describing the impressive skills by a certain Holt player
19:28: Both teams are yet to score, are we in DC?
19:25: Foul – Elvyn sly-tackled The Holt’s player. Free kick awarded, and the Holt player fell over, to the delight of the Sport EO
19:22: It’s been 25 minutes and both teams are yet to score, and the Elvyn crowd are yet to decide on a chant to sing to conclusion
19:19: The Holt are yet again attempting to score, despite this Elvyn are holding an impressively strong defense
19:17: “The Holt have certainly been the productive team this match, but Elvyn have had the opportunities” – Ed Radford
19:16: ANOTHER missed opportunity for Elvyn; it’s almost like they’re scared of the wrath of The Holt’s Hall Chair
19:15: Free kick for Elvyn, not sure why we’re reporting it, they missed
19:13: It appears the goal has been discounted by the referee, to the massive disappointment of Elvyn’s butlers
19:12: GOAL: Elvyn manage to get a surprise goal against the Holt
19:12: “Both teams have scored more than Oxford United have this entire season” – Tim McGovern
19:11: Great interceptions by both teams as they try and push for more ground; inch by inch
19:10: Offside as the Holt yet again attempt a goal. Great possession from both sides this match!
19:09: The Holt smash forwards, much to the dismay of the Elvyn crowd
19:06: “Strong defense from the Holt there” – Ed Radford, as Elvyn attempt to push another goal, only to miss
19:05: The Holt indeed missed their opportunity, much in the same way I missed my opportunity to eat dinner before the game began
19:04: It’s the Holt’s turn for a goal attempt, let’s see if they manage better than Elvyn
19:03: Missed goal opportunity for Elvyn
19:02: Foul awarded to Elvyn; Goal kick
19:01: Three minutes in and the ball has been back and forth more often than Theresa May’s Brexit deal
18:59: “Hard to tell who wants this more, the Holt or Elvyn” – Tim McGovern
1858: Elvyn manage to smash it back taking over possession
1857: The game begins with an early lead from the Holt with most of the possession
1858: Coin toss and the Holt start with the ball.
18:55: Elvyn and the Holt have entered the field to a huge applause, all looking nervous but ready for the game.
18:45: Both hall’s mascots have emerged from the changing rooms, with massive cheers and chants from the Holt
18:42: The stands are beginning to fill up as the game is set to begin in 15 minutes!
18:20: The Holt team have arrived on the pitch, in less force, but equally confident.
18:15: The Elvyn Richards team are on the pitch prepping for the game. They seem confident, be sure to catch the match at 19:00.
18:11: LSU Media are here setting up ready for the IMS Football Cup Final! The match starts at 19:00!