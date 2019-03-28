Who Won What at HCAs?

Last Friday were the annual Hall Committee Awards, which recognises off-coming hall committee members for their hard work from February last year, over Freshers, until February this year.
Label went through all of the awards and listed out the winners for you; want to know which hall took away Committee of the Year? Read on to find out…
Committee Members of the Year
Tess Galunic
Oliver Ellis
Imogen Wynn
Lizzie Winn
Stash Rep of the Year
Selina Jones (winner)
Lewis Johnson (highly commended)
Treasurer of the Year
Emily Hook (winner)
Natalie Doyle (highly commended)
Social Sec of the Year
Anna Cooper and Bethan Jones (winners)
Bez Besi & Meg Harris (highly commended)
Vice Chair of the Year
Alexander Keys and Natalie Doyle
HSF Section Rep of the Year
Chris Leroux (winner)
Farhannah Badruzaman (highly commended)
Hall Chair of the Year
Luke Wheeler (winner)
Abi York (highly commended)
Freshers Committee of the Year
Robert Bakewell (winner)
Hazlerigg-Rutland (highly commended)
Committee of the Year
Falkner-Eggington (winner)
Hazlerigg-Rutland (highly commended)
Congrats to all of the winners, nominees, and everyone involved in Halls this year. Every hall has done an incredible job and left big shoes for their on-coming committee to fill!
Featured image by: Omeiza Haruna