Candidate Reveal: Your Thoughts

Candidates may think they’re reasonably well-known around campus, but we asked some students whether they knew who this year’s candidates were, the results were… well… see below. (All roles are in alphabetical order)

Do you know Salomé Doré?

Yes: 75% Who??: 25%

Do you know Luke Wheeler?

Yes: 37.5% Who??: 62.5%

Do you know Darcey Dunne?

Yes: 0% Who??: 100%

Do you know Filip Simić?

Yes: 87.5% Who??: 12.5%

Do you know Ana-Maria Bilciu?

Yes: 50% Who??: 50%

Do you know Matt Youngs?

Yes: 50% Who??: 50%

Do you know Lauren Durkan?

Yes: 25% Who??: 75%

Do you know Matt Leonard?

Yes: 12.5% Who??: 87.5%

Do you know Ioan Tolosano?

Yes: 37.5% Who??: 62.5%

Do you know Farid Yusuf?

Yes: 0% Who??: 100%

Do you know any of the candidates running for sabbatical roles?

Yes: 50% No: 50%

Featured image by: Omeiza Haruna