LIVE BLOG: Candidate Reveal

Missed the live reveal? Here’s a summary for you:
Image by: Amie Woodyatt
19.15 – From Finding Doré, to Hot Wheels, to Mo-Ana, we’ve got some pretty cool themes this year!
19.13 – Tune in to see some hidden talents! Click here.
19.00 – Here are your candidates:
– Action: Pippa Baynham
– Enterprise and Employability: Ashleigh Ponder
– RAG: Maz Di Felice
– Societies: Abby Reynolds
– AU Clubs Officer: James Greer, Seb Montero
– Welfare and Diversity: Matt Youngs
– Education: Ana-Maria Bilciu
– Sport: Lauren Durkan, Matt Leonard, Ioan Tolosano, Farid Yusuf
– Vice President: Darcey Dunne, Filip Simic
– President: Luke Wheeler, Salomé Doré
18.56 – Tune in to the LSUTV stream for some voting info!
18.50 – Watch the LSUTV live reveal by clicking here.
18.45 – The Elections website will be live from 7pm, we’ll be updating you both here on the Media website and alongside Marketing and Media on the Elections website.
