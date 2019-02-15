Log in
Membership
Opportunities
Twitter
Facebook
Navigate
Label
Features
Editorial
Comment
News
Music
Illustration
Featured
February 15, 2019
0
Why Living in Halls for a Second Year was a Big Mistake
Recent
February 15, 2019
0
Why Living in Halls for a Second Year was a Big Mistake
February 13, 2019
0
Exec Elections: The Fundamental Five
February 12, 2019
0
One To Watch: Rihanna’s R9
LCR
LCR Live ↗
LCR on Demand ↗
LCR Schedule
Lens
Facebook Page ↗
LSUTV
Coffee House Sessions
Newsflash
NaSTA 2018 Submissions
Totty TV
Featured
February 14, 2019
0
CLASS Ep9 | A new chef!
Recent
February 14, 2019
0
CLASS Ep9 | A new chef!
February 1, 2019
0
CLASS | Episode 8
January 9, 2019
0
AU Lip Sync Battle
Match Report
Tim Tries
Sport
Featured
December 7, 2018
0
Fight Night 2018 | Match Report
Recent
December 7, 2018
0
Fight Night 2018 | Match Report
October 21, 2018
0
Futsul: Loughborough v Nottingham Trent | Match Report
October 15, 2018
0
Tim Tries… Belly Dance S2E1
About LSU Media
Media Membership ↗
LSU Media Committee Positions
You are at:
Home
»
LSU Media
»
LSUTV
»
LSUTV Entertainment
»
CLASS
»
CLASS Ep9 | A new chef!
CLASS Ep9 | A new chef!
0
By
Tim McGovern
on
February 14, 2019
CLASS
,
LSUTV
,
LSUTV Entertainment
Alex is handing over the baton this week, meet one of our new chefs, Petra!
Share.
Twitter
Facebook
Google+
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Tumblr
Email
Previous Article
Exec Elections: The Fundamental Five
Next Article
Why Living in Halls for a Second Year was a Big Mistake
About Author
Tim McGovern
Related Posts
February 1, 2019
0
CLASS | Episode 8
January 9, 2019
0
AU Lip Sync Battle
December 16, 2018
0
Stuff in Luff | S1E2: Freshers
Leave A Reply
Cancel Reply
Copyright © 2018 Loughborough Students' Union
View Disclaimer
Equipment Booking
Documentation
Branding
Admin Login