Label Volunteer, Isaac Cave, is here to give you the lowdown on the newest Spider-Man release. Is it worth watching in the cinema? Read on to find out…

Spider-Man is currently enjoying a bit of a resurgence in popularity at the moment, from Tom Holland’s portrayal in the Marvel cinematic universe to the excellent video game release and now, Sony releasing another Spider-Man standalone film to add to the mix. Now after Sony’s last superhero film “Venom” was critically panned by yours truly a few weeks back, I had no reason to assume that this one would be any different.

However, after every man, woman and child in the world said it was good I decided to see what the fuss was about. I had to admit I was a little bit excited as Spider Man is a personal favourite of mine, and after watching it I can state that what expectations I had weren’t just surpassed. They were blown away.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is beyond incredible. Everything from its colourful animation, to superb voice acting, to funny yet touching story kept me hooked from start to finish. I very much don’t want to spoil anything because the story is best experienced from knowing as little about it as possible. The most surprising aspect of the film was how self-aware it was and that it wasn’t afraid to run with the more ridiculous parts of Spider-Man; you’ve probably seen Peter Parker from the trailer but his funniest moments are in the film itself. A surprisingly smart decision from the production team.

On top of this, a brilliant soundtrack accompanies the film, enhancing scenes and character moments to elevate an already phenomenal film, even higher. On a more sombre note, Stan Lee made his last cameo in this film before his recent passing and while it is suitably funny, it’s also nice to see him concluding his long and impressive career on one of his self-confessed favourite characters.

Every character that graces the screen is well rounded and contributes to the story in their own way, from each individual Spider Man having their own little story to the main characters coming into their own. Every interaction they have feels believable and makes for some great dialogue between the action scenes and jokes.

In summary Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is so damm good that there really isn’t a better way to start off 2019. Part of the reason why I loved this film is because while Spider-Man: Homecoming was surprisingly good, I didn’t have any hopes for it. With this film, I was excited and that excitement wasn’t wasted. On a final note, the after credits scene is the best of any marvel film. Ever. Stay until the very end, you won’t regret it.

