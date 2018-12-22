The Best Christmas Gifts on a Student Budget

Calling all last minute shoppers, Meg Jocson Ong is here to bring you her tips for finding the perfect Christmas gifts on a student budget.

Let’s be honest, christmas gifts can be a bit pricey and on a student budget, christmas shopping can seem more of a hassle than an enjoyment at this time of year. That’s why I’m sharing my last-minute tips on choosing the perfect Christmas presents which won’t completely empty your piggy bank.

A Framed Picture: Printing out and framing a treasured memory is a great way to remind someone how much you care about them this holiday season! Printing pictures can cost as little as 10p per page and £1.50 for a frame. Gifts don’t have to cost an arm and a leg to let someone know how much they mean to you.

Meaningful Knick Knacks: Items like key chains, snow globes or small figurines are meaningful and affordable Christmas gifts for a partner or friend as a reminder of an adventure you once took. Or, if you have future plans on going on an adventure with them, a scratch off map is a quirky gift to give this season. You can find scratch off maps on Amazon for as little as £5 – not to mention, some even have next day delivery in case you’re looking for a last minute gift.

A Book: Give the gift of knowledge this Christmas to your favourite bookworm without having to spend a lot. This is always my go-to whenever I have to buy a gift for my younger sister. The book doesn’t even have to be educational. Do-it-yourself books such as “A List a Day”, “Before I kick the bucket, Bucket list”, and “The 3 minute a day journal” are easy to give and are generally quite cheap.

“Open When” Letters: This one may take a little more time, but it shows the person you are gifting that you have put time, effort and a lot of thought into it. It won’t cost all that much either! The idea here is that you make a list of occasions where the person you’ll be giving this to will have to open a letter. Some examples would be: open when you’re feeling sad, open when you’re thinking of me, or open when you graduate. I made one of these for my best friend, and it was honestly so relaxing to make as it gave me the opportunity to reflect on our friendship and how much I appreciate my best friend. Isn’t that a great feeling to have this festive season?

Gift Card: Purchasing a gift card as a Christmas gift may not be as personalised as those mentioned above, but this is easy to give to someone who can be picky with gifts. The best part is that most shops allow you to choose how much money to put on it.

But frankly, no matter what gift you get or how much you spend, Christmas is about giving and showing gratitude and appreciation to our loved ones. Whether it’s for friendship or love, the best gift you can give your loved ones (on a student budget) this season is the gift of time – good quality time.

Featured image by: Princess Woy.