LSU Media
You are at:»»»Stuff in Luff | S1E2: Freshers

Stuff in Luff | S1E2: Freshers

0
By on LSUTV, LSUTV Entertainment, Stuff in Luff

It’s back! Stuff in Luff Episode 2 is here, and we look back on the Freshers’ year so far, and the infamous Freshers’ Week.

Episode Two – Freshers

In this mockumentary series from LSUTV, Dickie travels the length and breadth of the campus enlisting the help of a variety of Loughborough experts. In this second episode, Harwell takes us right back to Freshers week, revealing the weird and wonderful traditions, and interviews Hazel Shanley about what a hall really is.

Credits

Dickie Harwell Ellie Hardwick
Executive Producer Tim McGovern
Writer Joshua Gray
Writer Ellie Hardwick
Director of Photography David Owens
Director Joshua Gray
Producer Joshua Gray
Production Company LSUTV
Share.

About Author

Joshua Gray is currently the LSUTV Head of News, former LCR Assistant Station Manager, and the presenter of LSU Exec Elections coverage. He also sits on the LSU Democracy and Representation Committee.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Copyright © 2018 Loughborough Students' Union
View Disclaimer
Equipment Booking
Documentation
Branding
Admin Login