Stuff in Luff | S1E2: Freshers

It’s back! Stuff in Luff Episode 2 is here, and we look back on the Freshers’ year so far, and the infamous Freshers’ Week.

Episode Two – Freshers

In this mockumentary series from LSUTV, Dickie travels the length and breadth of the campus enlisting the help of a variety of Loughborough experts. In this second episode, Harwell takes us right back to Freshers week, revealing the weird and wonderful traditions, and interviews Hazel Shanley about what a hall really is.

Credits