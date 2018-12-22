Stuff in Luff | S1E2: Freshers

It’s back! Stuff in Luff Episode 2 is here, and we look back on the Freshers’ year so far, and the infamous Freshers’ Week.
Episode Two – Freshers
In this mockumentary series from LSUTV, Dickie travels the length and breadth of the campus enlisting the help of a variety of Loughborough experts. In this second episode, Harwell takes us right back to Freshers week, revealing the weird and wonderful traditions, and interviews Hazel Shanley about what a hall really is.
Credits
|Dickie Harwell
|Ellie Hardwick
|Executive Producer
|Tim McGovern
|Writer
|Joshua Gray
|Writer
|Ellie Hardwick
|Director of Photography
|David Owens
|Director
|Joshua Gray
|Producer
|Joshua Gray
|Production Company
|LSUTV