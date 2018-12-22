Ready, Set, Glow!

Returning Label Volunteer, Meg Jocson Ong, brings you a piece on how you can keep your skin glowing in these dull winter months.

While the warm weather is gone for now and the rays of the sun will be missed until next summer-time, I am pretty sure most of us want to look and feel as if the sun is still beaming down on our glowing skin! Luckily, you can maintain the same glowing look in this gloomy weather with only 5 steps, using both high-street and drugstore products!

Facial Wash

Growing up with combination skin, I was always told to use a soap-less face wash such as Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser. Personally, I like to use this when I wake up and just before I sleep. The reason behind this is because if I start on a clean base in the morning for some light make-up, it will keep my skin looking fresh all day. Washing your face at night will mean that you’re taking out all the germs and excess oil collected throughout the day to prevent spots and blackheads. Moisturizer

The right moisturizer for a glowing look will be something lightweight which leaves your skin feeling smooth and hydrated. My personal preference is Neutrogena VISIBLY CLEAR® Pink Grapefruit Oil-Free Moisturizer because of its good value for money and light formula. On colder days, I like to use Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream For Sensitive Dry Skin, as my skin tends to dry up on windier days. I believe this is the most important step to having glowing, radiant skin. Eye Cream

This is not just a product for aging skin, but also for younger people like us who spend long and sleepless nights in university. Putting on eye cream is one of the essentials in my morning facial routine, as well as my night one. Even when I’m too tired after a long day in lecture halls and school activities, I still remember to do 4 things: take off my makeup, wash my face and apply eye cream and moisturiser. My go-to eye cream is Kiehl’s Creamy Avocado Eye Treatment. I’ve been using this product ever since first year, and it has saved me every morning by helping me look more awake and attentive in lectures. Highlighter

Depending on my mood, I don’t really reach out for the highlighter on a daily basis because I always want to have a natural look. However, on some mornings when it seems more necessary, I tend to go for something subtle and dewy looking. Benefit’s Watts Up highlighter stick is my favourite daytime highlighter because it’s so easy to use and gives a subtle yet glowing highlight. I usually dab a minuscule amount on my cheekbones and under my brows to give them a more defined look. A little goes a long way. Facial Spray

Throughout the day, I like to keep up the glowing look for hours if possible. To achieve this, I always have a bottle of facial spray in my bag for a quick top up on the go. Having this will make your skin look and feel more hydrated and glowing throughout the entire day without too much effort. Two facial sprays I would recommend are Mario Badescu Aloe, Cucumber & Green Tea Facial Spray and Evian Spray Natural Mineral Water Facial Spray.

Hopefully following these 5 steps will also help you feel the glow on gloomy days over the next few months of autumn and winter.

Featured image by: Amie Woodyatt